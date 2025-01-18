Here’s Your (Bleak) 2025 Reproductive Rights Preview
On both the state and federal levels, anti-abortion lawmakers are gaining more power and getting more creative than ever.Photo: Getty Images AbortionIn DepthPolitics
No matter who won the White House in November, the state of our reproductive rights was always going to be dire. Almost half of states have total or near-total abortion bans, and now, with Donald Trump returning to the White House, we can expect abortion access to come under attack at the federal level too. After all, Trump is bringing along key architects of the far-right Project 2025 agenda, which outlines a range of disturbing pathways for the president—without Congress—to ban abortion and restrict birth control.
But it’s not just the federal level: As states where abortion remains legal attempt to shore up their protections for reproductive rights under Trump, abortion-banned states are doing everything they can to trap residents under their laws.
Policy and legal experts at the State Innovation Exchange (SIX), If/When/How, and Pregnancy Justice are following a range of trends in state legislatures, at the local level, and across the court system, and offered their insights on what we should brace ourselves for this year. “We should expect the worst, which I don’t say as a cop-out, but because that’s the way all of these bills are written,” Farah Diaz-Tello, senior legal counsel at If/When/How, told Jezebel.
Here’s a snapshot of what that might look like.
States that passed abortion ballot measures now have to adopt them
Groups in Idaho are trying to put an abortion rights ballot initiative up for a vote in 2026. Republicans have introduced a bill to raise the threshold for passage from 50 to 60% — the same policy that helped Florida defeat a similar amdmt last year. https://t.co/WEXVnQEmMM
— Alice Miranda Ollstein (@AliceOllstein) January 8, 2025
In November, 10 different states voted on ballot measures to enshrine abortion rights, and seven passed them. Missouri, which enacted a total abortion ban in 2022, passed its abortion rights measure but now faces the uphill battle of repealing its ban. This requires action from the state legislature, SIX’s Rosann Mariappuram told Jezebel—not just to repeal Missouri’s ban, but also to repeal abortion restrictions that predate the ban. One key restriction bars clinics from providing abortion services if they don’t have contracts with nearby hospitals, some of which are religious institutions that refuse to perform the procedure.
This won’t be easy: Anti-abortion officials in other states that have passed abortion rights measures, like Ohio, have waged lengthy court battles to keep their bans in place, which can stretch for years. Missouri abortion rights advocates will likely face similar hurdles in both courts and the legislatures, Mariappuram says. The other states that passed abortion rights ballot measures—in Arizona, Colorado, Maryland, Montana, Nevada, and New York—will likely have to wrangle with their own legal challenges or bills from Republican lawmakers to dispute these measures.
Diaz-Tello further warned that, given the strong electoral success of these measures, we can expect Republican state legislators to “try to shift the goal posts to make it harder” for these measures to pass. Just last week, Idaho introduced a bill to increase the threshold for ballot measures to pass from a simple majority to 60%. State Rep. Bruce Skaug (R), who introduced House Bill 2, said the citizen-led initiative process was too influenced by out-of-state money and that this would “level the playing field.” This is the same as the 60% threshold Florida passed in 2006; while Florida’s requirement wasn’t initially passed to thwart abortion rights, it’s why the state’s abortion rights measure narrowly failed in November, despite receiving 57% of the vote
- Another Boat Carrying Life-Saving Aid for Starving Palestinians Was Intercepted by Israel By Audra Heinrichs July 28, 2025 | 3:40pm
- AFP Says Its Journalists in Gaza Are Starving to Death By Nora Biette-Timmons July 22, 2025 | 2:47pm
- How Swedish Soccer Fans Are Changing the Face of Hooliganism By Danielle Han July 15, 2025 | 7:51pm
- American Horror Story: Butthurt Foreigner Wants New Party After Bad Bill, Botched Epstein Claims By Audra Heinrichs July 8, 2025 | 4:18pm
- Caitlin Clark Exposes the WNBA’s Officiating Problems...Again By Alyssa Mercante June 18, 2025 | 5:24pm
- Karen Read Found Not Guilty in Nail-Biting Verdict By Audra Heinrichs June 18, 2025 | 4:26pm
- Targeted Violence Disrupted 'No Kings' Rallies in Virginia, Texas, Utah, and More By Audra Heinrichs June 16, 2025 | 3:51pm
- Justin Baldoni Threatens to Refile His Countersuit After a Judge Threw It Out By Audra Heinrichs June 10, 2025 | 11:53am
- Key Trump Court Nominees Claimed Abortion Pills 'Starve Babies to Death' By Kylie Cheung May 29, 2025 | 12:08pm
- Ms. Rachel Says World Leaders Should 'Be Ashamed' of Silence on Genocide, 'Anti-Palestinian Racism' By Kylie Cheung May 28, 2025 | 11:01am
- Texas Came Way Too Close to Passing Bill Making It Harder to Challenge Anti-Abortion Laws in Court By Kylie Cheung May 27, 2025 | 11:55am
- Kristi Noem Is Blocking International Students from Harvard, Accuses School of Being ‘Chinese Communist Party’ By Kylie Cheung May 23, 2025 | 1:15pm
- Nancy Mace Stays Up ‘All Night’ Programming Bots on Social Media, Ex-Aide Alleges By Kylie Cheung May 22, 2025 | 3:02pm
- Hmm! Let's See How Many Ways Knicks Fans Can Compare Wednesday Night's Game to 9/11 By Kylie Cheung May 22, 2025 | 1:28pm
- Rep. Gerry Connolly Dies at 75, the 3rd House Democrat to Die in Office in 3 Months By Kylie Cheung May 21, 2025 | 2:37pm
- Nancy Mace Maintains Rape, Exploitation Allegations While Sharing Nude Photo of Herself By Kylie Cheung May 21, 2025 | 12:58pm
- I Hate That Megan Thee Stallion Has to Address Tory Lanez's Lies... *Again* By Kylie Cheung May 20, 2025 | 3:15pm
- Trump Signed a Bipartisan Deepfake ‘Revenge Porn’ Bill, Which Claims to Offer Victims Greater Protections By Kylie Cheung May 19, 2025 | 5:47pm
- Suspect Behind Palm Springs Fertility Clinic Bombing Was 'Anti-Natalist' Who Condemned Procreation By Kylie Cheung May 19, 2025 | 1:44pm
- Brain-Dead Georgia Woman Being Kept Alive Because She's Pregnant By Nora Biette-Timmons May 16, 2025 | 4:19pm
- Tensions at All-Time High as GOP Aims to Steal Medicaid from Their Own Constituents By Kylie Cheung May 14, 2025 | 1:23pm
- Louisiana's AG Claims They're Investigating NY Doctor for 2nd Abortion Pill Case; Offers No Proof By Kylie Cheung May 13, 2025 | 12:58pm
- Mahmoud Khalil Calls Out Hypocrisy of 'Family Values' Politicians in Searing Op-Ed By Kylie Cheung May 12, 2025 | 1:34pm
- Jezebel Is Hiring a Staff Writer By Jezebel May 12, 2025 | 12:29pm
- Amber Heard's Mother's Day Announcement Is a Hopeful Message for Survivors By Kylie Cheung May 12, 2025 | 11:50am
- The Horny Peacock in My Neighborhood Is Driving Me Insane By Jezebel May 9, 2025 | 4:55pm
- Trump Is Privately Worried Marjorie Taylor Greene Is a Loser By Kylie Cheung May 9, 2025 | 1:52pm
- Texas GOP Trying to Erect Eyesore Anti-Abortion Monument at State Capitol By Kylie Cheung May 9, 2025 | 12:40pm
- Before Greeting the Masses, the New Pope Spent Time in the Room of Tears By Kady Ruth Ashcraft May 8, 2025 | 5:08pm
- John Fetterman Reportedly Blew Up in Recent Meeting, Shouted ‘Everybody Is Mad at Me’ By Kylie Cheung May 8, 2025 | 2:07pm
- JB Pritzker Warns Illinois to Hide Their Pets as Kristi Noem Comes to Town By Kylie Cheung May 8, 2025 | 12:12pm
- Sean Duffy & Pete Hegseth Are Feuding Despite Both Being Terrible By Kylie Cheung May 7, 2025 | 3:53pm
- JD Vance Tweets Random, 7-Year-Old Clip to Accuse Ilhan Omar of Using...‘Genocidal Language’ By Kylie Cheung May 6, 2025 | 4:19pm
- In Case You Missed It, There Was a Protest at the Met Gala (Again) By Audra Heinrichs May 6, 2025 | 3:35pm
- ProPublica Wins Pulitzer for Reporting on Deaths Caused by Abortion Bans By Kylie Cheung May 6, 2025 | 2:07pm
- Trump, Who Swore Oath to Protect & Defend Constitution, Now Says He Isn’t So Sure By Kylie Cheung May 5, 2025 | 12:32pm
- My Mom Won’t Stop Hanging Out With My Ex...Who Cheated on Me By Jezebel May 2, 2025 | 6:51pm
- Mike Johnson, Who Monitors Son’s Porn Intake, Says Trump Will 'Absolutely' Defund 'Big Abortion' By Kylie Cheung May 2, 2025 | 2:26pm
- Elon Musk, Who Wants to Ban Remote Work, Is Now Working Remotely for Trump By Kylie Cheung May 1, 2025 | 12:38pm
- All the Ass-Kissing in the World Couldn’t Save Mike Waltz After SignalGate By Kylie Cheung May 1, 2025 | 12:15pm