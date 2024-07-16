Sooo, What Was ‘SlutWalk’ Organizer Amber Rose Doing at the RNC?

Politics has been getting weird lately, and by lately, of course, I mean the last several years. So, if you feel like you missed the episode where Amber Rose goes from former (?) feminist activist, model, and “SlutWalk” organizer to delivering a speech endorsing former President Trump during day one of the Republican National Convention, allow me to fill you in. On Monday, while addressing Republican delegates, supporters, and leaders in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rose said of Trump and his Republican Party: “These are my people.”

It’s been eight years since Rose called then-candidate Trump “a fucking idiot” during an interview in 2016. But in her convention speech, she recounted the day she learned her father was a Trump supporter and how they argued about whether Trump is a racist. (Fact check: He indeed is!) Their conversations compelled Rose to do her own “research,” which, as we’ve seen from every anti-vax celebrity ever, never really ends well. “I watched all the rallies and I started meeting so many of you, his red hat-wearing supporters. I realized Donald Trump and his supporters don’t care if you’re black, white, gay, or straight,” Rose said of the man whose presidential administration tried to write trans people out of existence and whose 2016 campaign rose to prominence by referring to Mexican immigrants as “rapists.”

“These are my people. This is where I belong,” Rose said of Trump supporters. She let go of “all of my fear of judgment of being misunderstood of getting attacked by the left,” and “put the red hat on too.” OK then!