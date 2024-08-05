The Crooked Media Union Walked Off the Job in Strike for Fair Contract

On Monday, one week after the Writers Guild of America East filed an Unfair Labor Practice charge against Crooked Media—the network behind Pod Save America—and following more than one year of unsuccessful bargaining with management on a new contract, its union members walked off the workplace.

“We, the undersigned members of the Crooked Media Workers Union, stand united in our pursuit of a collective bargaining agreement that adequately reflects the current economic landscape, the rapidly-evolving nature of the media and news industry, and the critical concerns of our members,” the union’s walkout pledge read. “This includes fair and competitive salary minimums, annual cost-of-living adjustments, and safeguards against layoffs, along with a range of benefits and company policies that truly embody Crooked Media’s progressive values. We will not accept any collective bargaining agreement without these guarantees.”

According to Variety, more than 95% of the bargaining unit (comprised of 61 employees) reportedly participated in the one-day work stoppage. Democracy or else, anyone?

it’s a beautiful day to walk out of work and into a fair contract! pic.twitter.com/jedE5uQmqs — Crooked Media Workers Union (@crooked_union) August 5, 2024 The walkout is a culmination of over a year of bargaining for fairer compensation, layoff protections, and better benefits to no avail. Last week, the back-and-forth with management intensified after the union accused the company of violating the National Labor Relations Act for “unilaterally changing the status quo of the previously negotiated Recognition Agreement and by insisting on a permissive subject of bargaining.” Throughout negotiations, Crooked Media “systematically excluded multiple staff members from the bargaining unit in an effort to undermine the union and deprive those workers of their collective bargaining rights,” the union claimed. Yikes. That the company founded by Jon Favreau, Jon Lovett, and Tommy Vietor—three former Obama aides who’ve built an empire from platforming liberal policies and political candidates—is accused of depriving its workers is kind of just emblematic of the Democratic Party’s current identity. “We care deeply about our work at Crooked and the larger progressive mission. It is because of those values that we are steadfast in demanding our fair share with a contract that reflects an equitable workplace,” representatives from the Crooked Media Workers Union said in a statement to Variety. your solidarity means a lot! we’re asking supporters to use the hashtags #KeepCrookedProgressive and #FriendOfTheUnion in positive Crooked pod reviews or social media comments, and to post this graphic on your own accounts. https://t.co/6ZMCpTKd05 pic.twitter.com/VJN5T0BBYr — Crooked Media Workers Union (@crooked_union) August 5, 2024

Meanwhile, a Crooked Media spokesperson questioned the perfectly good sense of a work stoppage amid ongoing negotiations.

“Our union has told us they believe we’re in the homestretch of negotiations, and we completely agree,” the network’s representative said in a statement. “We completed three days of bargaining last week, and we have two more long-scheduled days of bargaining next week. If our unit wants to walk out for a day between those bargaining sessions, that’s their right. But we don’t think walking out in the middle of negotiations makes a lot of sense and are eager to get back to the table so we can reach a deal this coming Wednesday and Thursday.”

Regardless, the union has insisted that its their founders’ purported tenets that inspired them to take action at this time.