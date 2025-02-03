The Girls Won the Grammys

THE STAGE PRESENCE?? DOECHII IS A STAR pic.twitter.com/ski0yoCtuE

— pop culture gal (@allurequinn) February 3, 2025

In the pop category, Lady Gaga added to her collection of Grammys, winning for “Die With A Smile” in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. Not only did Mother Monster drop a whole new music video for her forthcoming single, “Abracadabra,” and a new Nurtec advertisement, she also received a standing ovation after she paid tribute to queer and trans fans in her acceptance speech: “I just want to say tonight that trans people are not invisible,” Gaga said. “Trans people deserve love. The queer community deserves to be lifted up.” All that and she’s singlehandedly getting Bruno Mars out of debt. Women really can do everything.

gaga is always at her best when she’s vaguely catholic — Sydney Battle (@SydneyBattle) February 3, 2025

In another highlight from the night, Gaga’s successor, Chappell Roan, won her first Grammy for Best New Artist and had some words of her own for record labels.

“I told myself if I ever won a Grammy and I got to stand up here in front of the most powerful people in music, I would demand that labels and the industry profiting millions of dollars off of artists would offer a livable wage and health care, especially to developing artists,” Roan read from her journal. “Because I got signed so young, I got signed as a minor. When I got dropped, I had zero job experience under my belt, and like most people, I had a difficult time finding a job in the pandemic and could not afford health insurance.”

“It was so devastating to feel so committed to my art and feel so betrayed by the system,” she continued. “If my label would have prioritized artists’ health, I could have been provided care by a company I was giving everything to.”

chappell roan is why it’s important we have talent who arent nepo babies – bc you know a famous director’s daughter isnt gonna get up there and talk about health insurance!!! — lana schwartz (@_lanabelle) February 3, 2025

Finally: “Labels, we got you, but do you got us?” You know what? Hell yeah.

Meanwhile, other big winners like Charli XCX brought out Gabriette, Alex Consani, and Julia Fox and made it rain underwear, and Sabrina Carpenter resurrected physical comedy, and Kendrick Lamar (who is obviously not a girl but is the most important practitioner of the kind of pettiness I hope all girls are studying) permanently ended the plague that is Drake, I think.

Oh, and Taylor Swift didn’t announce another album.

I prayed for times like this.