Trump Holds More Power Than Ever—So Why Is Karoline Leavitt Obsessed With Victimizing Him?

On Monday evening, President Trump held a press conference alongside France’s Emmanuel Macron, largely to brag about how quickly his administration is destroying the country. The privilege of asking Trump the first question was bestowed upon none other than nepo boyfriend Brian Glenn, a “journalist” at the far-right propaganda peddler Real America’s Voice, who’s currently dating Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.). Meanwhile, the Associated Press remains barred from accessing the White House because they won’t call the Gulf of Mexico the “Gulf of America.”

On Tuesday, the Trump administration announced they’ll forego decades of tradition and handpick which journalists they’ll allow to ask questions. Trump has never held more power—over the country, over the media landscape, and over which journalists have access to him. But you wouldn’t glean that from listening to his press secretary Karoline Leavitt talk about the supposedly grueling ordeal of working for an administration so violently mistreated by the press.

“Unfortunately, the mainstream media has been blinded by this bias, this anti-Trump bias,” Leavitt told Lara Trump, Trump’s daughter-in-law, on her brand new show, My View With Lara Trump, that airs on Fox News, which is one of the largest news networks in the world. “And it’s actually quite sad because rather than dealing with people who are truly interested in journalistic integrity and finding out the truth in the facts, they’re coming into that room with a preconceived narrative and bias.” She then bemoaned that both Trump and her have faced this since the moment she entered the White House briefing room: “You know you’re going to face some hostile media, you know they’re coming for you.”

To state the obvious, if Trump were truly the victim Leavitt tries to paint him as, then she wouldn’t be speaking on a major network show with his name in the title. So, there’s that! Lara Trump is actually a fabulous example of how much power Trump and his family hold over not just the media but cultural institutions broadly: In addition to her new Fox show, Lara is wielding her last name to launch a pathetic attempt at a music career, despite having no music experience whatsoever. Pesky details aside, last week, she debuted a new song featuring French Montana. (I’ll spare you the listen: It was bad.)