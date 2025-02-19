As Pressure Mounts for Dems to Do Literally Anything, Top Senator Simply Says, ‘We Are Cooked’ 

Over the last few weeks, Democratic politicians haven’t been able to go out in public without members of their own base shouting at them to “do something” or “do your jobs”—meaning something, anything, that’s not just tweeting that Trump’s latest executive order is unconstitutional, or that Trump is bad. Unfortunately, the majority of the party’s leadership isn’t exactly rising to the challenge.

For example, on Tuesday, in response to a recent Fox News segment about how the right has swallowed up the media ecosystem, Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy—who holds a Senate leadership position—simply conceded that “we are cooked.” Helpful!

Since Donald Trump won reelection, conservatives have been doing something of a victory lap. On Monday night, Fox News’ Jesse Watters felt particularly braggadocious, going off on a little rant about how the right has successfully taken over the news. “We are waging a 21st-century information warfare campaign against the left,” he said. “Someone says something on social media, Musk retweets it, Rogan podcasts it, Fox broadcasts it… and by the time it reaches everybody, millions of people have seen it.”