Welcome Back, Jessica Simpson
"I'm not with a record label. I don't expect it to even be on the radio," Simpson said of her forthcoming EP. Based on these statements, I can guarantee it's going platinum in my house.
Today, I offer some new news that will be no doubt be significant to all those who still turn to YouTube to watch Jessica Simpson‘s “A Public Affair” music video (aka her 2006 riff on a Madonna song), co-starring Christina Applegate, Eva Longoria and Christina Milian. The singer-songwriter and celebrity shoe line magnate is coming out of a 15-year retirement from music to self-release what sounds like both a comeback and a divorce album. I have, in fact, prayed for times like these.
On Friday, Simpson released her first new (and surprising) song in 16 years, “Use My Heart Against Me.” And in a new interview—conducted by her sister, Ashlee Simpson Ross—Simpson shared the title of the forthcoming EP (and what sounds like a real passion project for her), and what (or, more fittingly, who) inspired it. In short: anyone who’s wronged her since her singing debut in 1999.
On Nashville Canyon Part 1 (yes, there are two parts), Simpson will not only address her January 2025 split from her husband of 10 years, Eric Johnson, but she’ll further establish some distance between Simpson and her pop star past, which she reflects on during the conversation.
“I had to be a pop star because I signed on to be a pop star,” Simpson said, alluding to her label’s expectations. “No matter what, there was never going to be enough sales, there was never going to be recouping, because they would put so much into me trying to win. You’re a by-product of this company that’s making them money. I didn’t realize that until I was dropped in 2008 or ’09 by my country-music label with my first No. 1 country album.”
