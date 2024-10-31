Want to Stop Mindlessly Doomscrolling? Pick Up a Book. 

I am sure if you are reading Jezebel in late-October-almost-November 2024, you are oppressively aware that there is yet another “most important election of your lifetime” happening on Tuesday—or rather, it all comes to a head on Tuesday. I am not a political pundit (thank god), but I think it’s pretty safe to say that Decision 2024 is not going to come to a neat and tidy result that everyone will accept on Wednesday morning. Bits of data will trickle in, as will stories of voter suppression that seem too evil to be real; disturbing videos and photos of the right-wing militias itching for a fight will proliferate on social media, regardless of who appears to be winning; politicians will say inane and absurd things. This could go on for weeks.

I’m here to preemptively tell you to put down your phone and pick up a book or four. (Kindles count.) Movies and TV are inadequate for this moment; we all know by now that you can half-watch anything while doomscrolling. No, the next few weeks were made for literature—good or bad doesn’t matter, so long as it’s engrossing. However, I’m not here to recommend bad books for you (that’s what TikTok is for). Instead, I’m diving into a few novels that kept me rapt recently. I hope you like them as much as I did.

The Ministry of Time, by Kaliane Bradley

If I were to try to describe The Ministry of Time in the most boring way possible, I’d tell you that it’s about a civil servant who takes on a new assignment. That assignment is babysitting an expat and, this is where things get decidedly not boring, what this “expat” has been expatriated from is not another country but another time. He is also a stoic nineteenth-century naval captain, and our civil servant is a bit lonely—and also something is not quite right at the Civil Service.

The government has pulled a few people who died young into the future in order to (allegedly) study the effects of what such a move does to the body. The babysitters help them adjust to contemporary life, while also chauffeuring them to and from their check-ins with government doctors. As the love story heats up, so does the intrigue related to the inevitable consequences of time travel. (People from the future are not happy with what people in the book’s timeline are doing to the planet—a great reason to avoid time travel in our real world, in my opinion, but also a plot point that’s starting to feel a bit rote in speculative fiction.)

This is both a spy novel and a romance; promo materials also called it a “workplace comedy,” and there are enough conversations between the protagonist and her mysterious boss for that to count, but that’s not the sexy selling point. The sexy selling point is that the Navy captain, Graham Gore, was a real person who died trying to find the Northwest Passage, and he looked like this. Enjoy.

The Empusium: A Health Resort Horror Story, by Olga Tokarczuk