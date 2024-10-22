Where Is the Documentary About the Martha Stewart & Ina Garten Feud? 

In exactly eight days, Martha, the new documentary about Martha Stewart, will premiere on Netflix. You’ve probably already seen that one viral clip from the trailer, where she says, “Young women, listen to my advice. If you’re married and your husband starts to cheat on you, he’s a piece of shit. Get out of that marriage.” The interviewer then asks, “Didn’t you have an affair early on?” to which she quickly responds, “Yeah, but I don’t think Andy [Stewart] ever knew about that.” She’s like the real-life version of Cristine Rose’s Wealthy Divorcee character in He’s Just Not That Into You; an inspiration!

The Martha promo’s been working because I honestly can’t remember the last time I was this excited for a celeb documentary. Stewart continued her press tour Sunday night, appearing on What What Happens Live—alongside Snoop Dogg and Seth Meyers—and revealing another messy detail, this time involving her former friendship with fellow cook, Ina Garten.