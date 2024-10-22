Where Is the Documentary About the Martha Stewart & Ina Garten Feud? 

Stewart stopped by Watch What Happens Live and said that—despite what Garten writes in her new memoir—she and Garten fell out because Garten stopped talking to her after she went to prison in 2004.

By Lauren Tousignant  |  October 22, 2024 | 10:30am
Photo: Getty Images
In exactly eight days, Martha, the new documentary about Martha Stewartwill premiere on Netflix. You’ve probably already seen that one viral clip from the trailer, where she says, “Young women, listen to my advice. If you’re married and your husband starts to cheat on you, he’s a piece of shit. Get out of that marriage.” The interviewer then asks, “Didn’t you have an affair early on?” to which she quickly responds, “Yeah, but I don’t think Andy [Stewart] ever knew about that.” She’s like the real-life version of Cristine Rose’s Wealthy Divorcee character in He’s Just Not That Into You; an inspiration!

The Martha promo’s been working because I honestly can’t remember the last time I was this excited for a celeb documentary. Stewart continued her press tour Sunday night, appearing on What What Happens Live—alongside Snoop Dogg and Seth Meyers—and revealing another messy detail, this time involving her former friendship with fellow cook, Ina Garten. 

Andy Cohen asked Stewart if she’d read Garten’s memoir, Be Ready When the Luck Happens, which was published on October 1. “I’ve read parts,” Stewart responded. “You read the part about yourself?” Cohen asked. “Oh yes,” she said. Cohen then asked Stewart what her take was: “She can write whatever she wants.” Unfortunately, this is fantastic promo for Garten’s memoir, which I will be running out to buy this afternoon.

Snoop then jumped in to ask what happened. “Ina said that they fell out because she [Martha] moved to Connecticut,” Cohen said, to which Stewart responded, “That’s not true.”

“Martha feels like she stopped talking…,” Cohen began, with Stewart finishing the sentence for him, “After I went to jail.”

“Yeah, that’s when I stepped in,” Snoop Dogg said. Everyone cheered, obviously. “When one friend goes out the door, another comes in the door,” Cohen concluded.

Where’s Ryan Murphy when we actually need him? I now have Google alerts set for both Garten and Stewart and am willing to personally facilitate this conversation/reconciliation/bake-off if no one else wants to step up.

