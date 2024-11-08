‘New York Post’ Columnist Responds to Martha Stewart’s Claim She’s Dead: ‘I’m Alive, Bitch’

During a week of shocking, slightly unsettling news, here’s some more: the New York Post columnist that Martha Stewart said had passed on in her new documentary, Martha, is very much still alive.

In case you’ve yet to stream R.J. Cutler’s biopic on Netflix, a significant portion of the film focuses on the businesswoman, TV personality, and author’s 2004 securities fraud trial, which landed her in federal prison. While describing the proceedings—specifically news of the verdict—Stewart recalled a certain New York Post columnist who covered the trial: Andrea Peyser.

“New York Post lady was there, just looking so smug,” Stewart said in the documentary. “She had written horrible things during the entire trial. But she is dead now, thank goodness. And nobody has to put up with the crap she was writing all the time.”