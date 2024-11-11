AOC Asked Voters Why They Voted for Her & Trump. The Answers Are… Interesting.
"Wanted change so I went with trump and blue for the rest of the ballot to put some brakes," one Instagram user wrote in response to AOC's callout.
A week after Donald Trump won the presidential election, top Democrats are in the middle of some collective soul-searching. For some, that means inexplicably and cruelly throwing trans kids and immigrants under the bus, while others condemn their party’s choice to *checks notes* not embrace Joe Rogan.
Meanwhile, over the weekend, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) simply turned to her constituents about the matter. In 2020, Ocasio-Cortez’s district went 77% for Joe Biden with just 22% for Trump. In 2024, Harris received just 65% of the vote while Trump received 33%. Ocasio-Cortez received about 69% of the vote this time around, compared to 72% in 2020. So, some voters in her district appear to have split the ticket, voting for the Democratic congresswoman and Trump simultaneously. On Sunday, via Instagram stories, Ocasio-Cortez asked those split-ticket voters why they did this and shared some of their answers. There’s no way to verify if the answers she received really came from those individuals, but they certainly are… interesting!
“It’s real simple… trump and you care for the working class,” one answer reads. “I feel like both Trump and you are real,” reads another. To be clear, Ocasio-Cortez ran for office in 2018 while working as a bartender, and continues to advocate for policies like universal health care, strong unions, and a higher minimum wage. Trump has a… slightly different story: He inherited a massive amount of wealth and ran on a platform that promises to make his billionaire friends richer. Ah, well, nevertheless! “Wanted change so I went with trump and blue for the rest of the ballot to put some brakes,” one user wrote. I do hate to break it to this individual, but there aren’t going to be a whole lot of “brakes” to rein in a serially accused sexual predator expected to impose a national abortion ban after he stacks the entire federal judiciary with his far-right cronies. “Voted Trump but I like you and Bernie [Sanders]. I don’t trust either party establishment politicians,” wrote another user. This refrain—railing against the establishment—was unsurprisingly popular.
