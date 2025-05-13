Louisiana’s AG Claims They’re Investigating NY Doctor for 2nd Abortion Pill Case; Offers No Proof

In January, a Louisiana jury indicted a New York doctor, Margaret Carpenter, for allegedly mailing abortion pills into the state, which a mother then allegedly gave to her teenage daughter. Since, Louisiana’s attorney general has been unsuccessfully trying to extradite Carpenter in a bid to challenge New York’s shield laws, which protect health care workers from legal threats for providing abortion care to patients who live in states where abortion is banned.

And on Monday, while testifying in favor of a new anti-abortion bill, Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill (R) said the state is now investigating Carpenter for allegedly mailing abortion pills to a different Louisiana resident.

WWNO reports that Murrill made the allegations before Louisiana’s state House Civil Law and Procedure committee, while supporting state Rep. Lauren Ventrella’s (R) “Justice for Victims of Abortion Drug Dealers Act”—which would allow family members who suspect someone had an abortion to sue doctors, pharmacists, and even drug manufacturers for “causing” or facilitating the abortion. Murrill claims Carpenter shipped the pills to a couple, claiming the woman had an abortion 20 weeks into her pregnancy. She also alleged the unnamed couple discarded the fetal remains in a dumpster near their home and then went to the hospital, which directed them to bring the remains there.