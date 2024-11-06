Beep Beep! ‘Bankrupt’ Rudy Giuliani Drives to the Polls in Car He Was Ordered to Surrender

On Tuesday, as the masses turned out to vote, Rudy Giuliani inched out from the moist plant debris I assume he’s living under and made an appearance at a polling station in Palm Beach, Florida. Only the slug didn’t crawl there himself; leaving behind a trail of mucus and melting hair dye in his wake. Why, he drove there in “his” Mercedes-Benz (formerly owned by Lauren Bacall) that he was recently ordered to turn over to the pair of election workers he defamed, of course!

Hours before the former mayor of New York’s arrival—marked by a melee of photographers and journalists—a federal judge in New York ordered Giuliani to appear in court on Thursday as Georgia-based election workers, Wandrea “Shaye” Moss and her mother, Ruby Freeman, have accused him of hiding his assets from them. In 2023, the women won a civil suit against Trump’s now-disbarred former attorney, accusing him of defamation for spreading racist and sexist conspiracy theories about them after the 2020 election. After a judge ruled that the mother and daughter were entitled to receive $150 million from Giuliani, he conveniently filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The 1980 SL500 was among the items the judge ordered Giuliani to turn over and he…hasn’t.