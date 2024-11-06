Beep Beep! ‘Bankrupt’ Rudy Giuliani Drives to the Polls in Car He Was Ordered to Surrender

The 1980 SL500 was among the items a judge ordered Giuliani to turn over after he was found guilty of defaming two election workers from Georgia during the 2020 election.

By Audra Heinrichs  |  November 5, 2024 | 7:48pm
On Tuesday, as the masses turned out to vote, Rudy Giuliani inched out from the moist plant debris I assume he’s living under and made an appearance at a polling station in Palm Beach, Florida. Only the slug didn’t crawl there himself; leaving behind a trail of mucus and melting hair dye in his wake. Why, he drove there in “his” Mercedes-Benz (formerly owned by Lauren Bacall) that he was recently ordered to turn over to the pair of election workers he defamed, of course!

Hours before the former mayor of New York’s arrival—marked by a melee of photographers and journalists—a federal judge in New York ordered Giuliani to appear in court on Thursday as Georgia-based election workers, Wandrea “Shaye” Moss and her mother, Ruby Freeman, have accused him of hiding his assets from them. In 2023, the women won a civil suit against Trump’s now-disbarred former attorney, accusing him of defamation for spreading racist and sexist conspiracy theories about them after the 2020 election. After a judge ruled that the mother and daughter were entitled to receive $150 million from Giuliani, he conveniently filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The 1980 SL500 was among the items the judge ordered Giuliani to turn over and he…hasn’t.

Not only did Giuliani show up in the car, but his attorney told the court on Tuesday that their client won’t be able to make the Thursday hearing, because he has a scheduling conflict. What could be more important than appearing in court? Reportedly appearing on Mike “My Pillow” Lindell’s website “Frank Speech.”  The jokes write themselves.

Meanwhile, Aaron Nathan, an attorney for the election workers, immediately made the judge aware of Giuliani riding in the Mercedes and accused him of “flouting his obligations.” Refusing to surrender the vehicle, they claim, is against the court order which “expressly prohibits” him from “concealing, encumbering, or transferring any personal property,” and “interfering in any manner with the discharge” of property.

Among the other items Giuliani was ordered to turn over? A Manhattan penthouse (which he already emptied), 26 watches, and money he claims he has yet to receive from Trump’s 2020 campaign. Birds of a feather, no?

It’s also worth noting that months before being found liable for defaming the election workers, his former employee, Noelle Dunphy, accused him of horrific acts of sexual harassment and rape as well as denial of wages in a separate lawsuit. Transcripts of audio recordings submitted as evidence show him telling her, “Come here, big tits. Come here, big tits. Your tits belong to me. Give them to me… I want to claim my tits. I want to claim my tits. I want to claim my tits. These are my tits.”

Somehow though, Giuliani still has the gall to show up to a polling place in a patriotic polo that looks like the ones for sale at the end of a Florida CVS aisle, as if he isn’t a man in the middle of bankruptcy proceedings, let alone one that can no longer operate a motor vehicle…

 
