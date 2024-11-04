Do You Skip Season 7 of ‘Gilmore Girls’ or Are You a Masochist?

There are few constants every autumn. Trees change their color, nights grow longer, temperatures remain 80 degrees in places they shouldn’t, and the girlies? Well, they return to the only dramedy that imagines what it would be like if you and your mom were not only best friends, but more importantly, your small town’s two hottest residents: Gilmore Girls, a series that debuted before Clinton left office and concluded before Obama took it.

From October 2000 to 2006, witty (albeit wildly fat-phobic) single mom Lorelai (Lauren Graham), her chip-off-the-old-block daughter Rory (Alexis Bledel), and an endearing ensemble of townsfolk held court on the WB, just before the network became known as the CW in a merger deal. Its seventh and final season wrapped up in May 2007. Since then, Gilmore Girls has both held fast to its loyalists and accumulated a new audience that’s not only allowed its legacy to endure but offered it a certain seasonal relevance, per new streaming data. Since 2021, Gilmore Girls has been among the top 10 Netflix shows of the year, and in 2022 and 2023, the series topped the streamer’s charts beginning in September and stretching until the end of the respective calendar years. Basically, by the time Target’s range of pumpkin spice candles hit shelves, thousands of fans have already begun humming along to its theme song, Carol King’s “If You Lead” and deploying the “I, am an autumn” audio on TikTok.