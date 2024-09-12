‘Gilmore Girls’ Kelly Bishop Shares Abortion Story for the 1st Time

Kelly Bishop may be well-known for her role as matriarch Emily Gilmore in the beloved seven-season family drama, Gilmore Girls, but in real life, she has no biological children—an outcome she always knew she wanted, even as a child. “I remember my mother even reminded me [when I was an adult], ‘You were a little girl when you said … I’m not going to have children,’” Bishop told People this week, ahead of the release of her new memoir, The Third Gilmore Girl.

Speaking to People, Bishop shared that in her forthcoming book, she tells the story of her abortion for the first time. “That’s something private that I just was not going to put in until the Supreme Court got rid of Roe v. Wade,” Bishop said of the abortion she had in her thirties. “And more and more women—actresses, but other celebrity-type women—were coming out of my generation, saying, ‘I had an abortion. I had an abortion.’”