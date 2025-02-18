Dumbest Man Ever Calls AOC the ‘Dumbest Congresswoman Ever Elected’

When President Trump sends members of his administration to do the television circuit, he’s not sending his brightest. (Not that anyone in the Trump administration is bright.) But in a string of right-wing cable appearances on Monday, immigration czar Tom Homan proved he might be the least bright.

Homan, who’s previously called for lawmakers supportive of immigration sanctuary cities to be charged with crimes, spent much of his airtime going on obsessive, incoherent rants about Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY). At some points, he appeared to threaten her, but at most points, he disparaged her intelligence while making clear that he himself doesn’t know the laws.

Homan takes particular issue with Ocasio-Cortez hosting workshops and disseminating information to immigrant communities about their rights to turn away ICE agents who lack warrants. “She wants to go out saying she’s teaching people their constitutional rights, yeah, you can call it that. We all know what she’s up to,” Homan said on Fox News. “She wants to tell these people how they evade arrest.” Right-wingers, led by Homan, are increasingly, desperately trying to frame teaching the law as breaking it. That’s because, to state the obvious, it’s much easier to violate people’s rights when they don’t know their rights—which is something the Trump administration is counting on to carry out its mass deportation campaign.

Still, even Sean Hannity, whose last words would probably be “thank you President Trump” if Trump shot him in broad daylight, had to ask Homan some clarifying questions: “I’m sure a free speech argument can be made,” he said. “OK, she has every right to say anything she wants. When does it cross a line into aiding and abetting lawbreaking?”