Foreign Bomb Threats to Polling Sites & a Greased-Up Man at the Capitol: It’s Election Day in the USA!

As I write this, polls are about to close in some states, and I am erratically vacillating between cautious, nauseous semi-optimism and a foggy, existential dread, which might also just be iron deficiency. (I’ll check on that later.) Of course, all of this is par for the course for an election—a presidential election, no less—in the Trump era. And Tuesday marks a presidential election full of firsts: the first since the Supreme Court killed Roe v. Wade, the first with a woman of color at the top of a major party, and… the first since Donald Trump’s Big Lie made pretty much every polling place in the country a potential target in the eyes of his most deranged supporters.

Speaking of the Big Lie, I have some good news and bad news on that front. The good news is that no one’s gotten physically attacked or injured yet, and hopefully, no one will! The bad news is that there have been some threats of varying levels of credibility, which is sadly to be expected in a country where our former president lied to all his supporters that the 2020 election was stolen from him by scheming, liberal election workers, and it may take force to win the country back.