Friendless Loser JD Vance, of All People, Is Lecturing Us on Masculinity

Welcome to Trump 2.0: The indignities are daily, the uncertainty of whether the federal government will even exist in the next hour is constant, the cruelty is astounding, and the most fucked up part of it all might be just how much we have to hear from Vice President JD Vance.

On Thursday, Vance, whose doughy face and general demeanor are so nerdy and unappealing that his own allies are known for Facetuning and editing him in photos, stopped by the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC). The 40-year-old—who’s managed to never shed the vibe of being the most annoying, infantile fascist in your freshman-year political science 101 class—took it upon himself to lecture the crowd about masculinity.

“Our culture sends a message to young men that you should suppress every masculine urge… you should try to suppress what makes you a young man in the first place,” he said. “My message to young men is, don’t allow this broken culture to send you a message that you’re a bad person because you’re a man, because you like to tell a joke, because you like to have a beer with your friends, or because you’re competitive. The cultural message… it wants to turn everybody, male or female, into androgynous idiots.”

Let’s take a look at the subtext of this, shall we? First: Speaking of “masculine urges,” I’m old enough to remember when, last summer, we all had to learn a little too much about Vance’s rumored “urges”—namely, his alleged proclivity for fucking couches. The then-vice presidential candidate faced a good deal of cyberbullying over that supposed meme, which he very conspicuously never denied. So one could easily interpret his CPAC speech as a reclamation of his “masculine urge” to hump the ol’ loveseat.