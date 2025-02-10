Rape Crisis Centers Say Federal Funding Disruptions Are Impeding Life-Saving Programs

As a legally recognized sexual assailant and serially accused rapist, Donald Trump being reelected was inevitably going to harm abuse victims. Trump’s first acts as president were to nominate several men accused of abuse to key cabinet positions, and reinstate campus policies that further shield sexual assailants from accountability. Now, anti-sexual violence organizations—which have already faced a steadily worsening funding crisis in recent years—report unexplained disruptions of funding amid shakeups from the Trump administration. The disruptions come as unelected billionaire Elon Musk performs his hatchet job of an audit on federal agencies, and the Project 2025-powered Office of Management and Budget (OMB) seems determined to gut the entire government.

On Friday, NPR reported that funding from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Rape Prevention and Education Program has been delayed without explanation, hampering organizations’ ability to provide life-saving programs to rape and abuse survivors. This funding is disbursed to state health departments, which then allocate it to community anti-sexual violence organizations and rape crisis centers. A new grant cycle was set to begin on February 1, but the National Alliance to End Sexual Violence says that funding hasn’t come. (The organization says Nevada is the only state that hasn’t reported a disruption in funding for its health department’s anti-sexual violence services.)