Introducing Ask the Group Chat: Jezebel’s Weekly ‘Advice’ Column

Asking for advice can be humiliating. We get it. You go to your friends because you have an issue with your partner, your roommate, your drug dealer, or your barista, and you end up feeling like Christopher Walken standing in front of the Yellowjackets’ cannibal tribunal. So save your breath and ask Jezebel instead.

Every Friday, starting next week, Jezebel will publish “Ask the Group Chat,” our version of a weekly “advice” column, where the advice will maybe not be super helpful, but it will be chaotic, cathartic, and most importantly, nonjudgmental.

Email all your questions to [email protected] and, if we deem your hardship worthy of posting, you’ll get three answers from three Jez staffers or contributors—so you’re nearly guaranteed to receive exactly the advice you’re looking for.

Send us your biggest, messiest qualms, and we’ll see you back here next Friday.