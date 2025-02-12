It’s Pretty Clear Who’s Running the Show Here

Musk: The people are going to get what they voted for pic.twitter.com/HnADWJDo68

— Acyn (@Acyn) February 11, 2025

Nonetheless, Musk had the audacity to claim the career civil servants he’s indiscriminately axing are, themselves, the “unelected” fourth branch of government, whom he and DOGE are so graciously weeding out. Trump at one point chimed in and said, without any evidence, that DOGE has discovered “billions and billions of dollars in waste, fraud and abuse,” estimating it will soon find “close to a trillion dollars.” Musk, mind you, personally tanked the value of Twitter by 80% within two short years of buying it. OK, Mr. Efficiency!

Musk also fielded questions about the gaping conflicts of interest that lie with him auditing the government while leeching billions from it, via contracts to SpaceX. “You can see whether I’m doing something that’s benefitting one of my companies or not,” he said. “It’s totally obvious.” Cool! Guess that solves that! He was also asked about his idiotic and wildly offensive claim that the U.S.—which actually sends billions in aid and weapons to Israel!—sent Gaza $50 million in condoms. Musk shrugged this off: “Some of the things that I say will be incorrect.” He added, “We are moving fast, so we will make mistakes, but we will fix the mistakes very quickly.”

Of course, these “mistakes” from a man who has repeatedly proven to be dumb as rocks will determine whether life-saving programs get funded and whether people live or die. Alas, a small price to pay for Musk and DOGE’s Twitter accounts to post epic memes about owning Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) by gutting a federal agency that’s saved consumers over $20 billion.

Speaking of DOGE: Since Friday, when Musk and Vance fired then un-fired 25-year-old Marko Elez, who three months ago said we should “normalize Indian hate,” we gained insight into another DOGE staffer’s digital history. In 2021, Edward Coristine, aka “bigballs,” launched an image-sharing website connected to URLs like “child-porn.store” and “kkk-is-cool.club.” Coristine is a 19-year-old college freshman, currently waist-deep in private citizen data, which makes me feel… a lot of things I can’t write here! Other DOGE staffers’ social media histories show them following and resharing posts from neo-Nazis like Nick Fuentes and Andrew Tate.

Elon Musk on spreading misinformation about condoms for Hamas: “Some of the things that I say will be incorrect.” pic.twitter.com/McicZFxYzA — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 11, 2025

I think we all have a lot of questions about these DOGE staffers, who they are, and how much power they have. But all of their awful traits are only magnified in Musk, the 53-year-old amalgamation of them, who claims to be the busiest man in the world, all while spending seemingly all his time on Twitter calling people the R-word and, appallingly, facing zero questions about this.

Over the course of those 30 minutes, Musk’s son worked his way around the Oval Office floor, at one point visibly picking his nose and touching Trump’s desk as the figurehead president watched and grimaced. We now know that Grimes, the child’s mother, didn’t even know he was there. “He should not be in public like this. I did not see this, thank u for alerting me. But I’m glad he was polite. Sigh,” she tweeted at one user Tuesday night. She made a similar comment in January, replying to someone who asked her about Musk parading X about in public: “I have made it clear I do not approve of that in every conceivable way I know how. I am desperate to solve it. It is a personal tragedy to me. But currently I don’t know how to do that.” Musk and Grimes are embroiled in an ongoing custody conflict, and Grimes has previously accused Musk of not letting her see her own child.

The idea that the world’s messiest man—visibly on the fritzes with some sort of substance dependency, thrice-divorced, widely accused of pressuring employees to have children with him, relying on government subsidies to not go bankrupt—should be seen as any kind of authority figure on “efficiency” is laughable. Even though it’s a little hard to laugh when we’re the ones suffering the consequences.