It’s Pretty Clear Who’s Running the Show Here
On Tuesday night, Elon Musk, donning a black midi-dress over One Direction-era skinny jeans, held a press conference with Donald Trump to assure the public not to worry because he’s investigated himself and has done nothing wrong.Photo: Getty Images Politics
On Tuesday evening, President Elon Musk and a decrepit, 78-year-old bag of racist meat held a 30-minute Oval Office press conference in which, among a range of other predictably bogus claims, Musk reasoned that we all voted for him and his crew of misshapen, neo-Nazi, Gen Z staffers. (An update on one of them shortly!) Throughout his remarks, Musk’s toddler son X, who he shares with singer Grimes (when he feels like it, that is), crawled around the room, or sometimes sat on Musk’s shoulders, effectively functioning as something between free PR and a human shield.
Musk, pupils visibly dilated and donning a black midi-dress over One Direction-era skinny jeans and his embarrassing “Dark Gothic MAGA” hat, joined Trump as he signed an executive order that further empowers Musk’s shadow agency, DOGE (the Department of Government Efficiency), to take a wrecking ball through the federal government. The order requires federal agency heads to work with DOGE and comply with its demands to shrink the federal government. DOGE, you’ll recall, is staffed by skeevy software engineers ages 19 to 25, who hold little to no prior professional experience beyond being racist online and sucking up to Musk.
Thus far, federal courts have pushed back on DOGE’s efforts to illegally dismantle federal agencies and programs that were established by Congress, in violation of federal impoundment laws. Musk, Trump, and Vice President JD Vance have all, at different points, suggested that the administration isn’t bound to follow these court orders. In violation of some of these rulings, the administration has continued to freeze funding for vital public programs—including, it seems, rape crisis centers and other victim resources. Democratic Congress members and federal workers report being locked out of federal buildings by what appear to be private security officers employed by Musk and DOGE.
Musk did the bulk of the talking to reporters on Tuesday and assured the public not to worry because he’s investigated himself and has done nothing wrong—or something along those dumb lines. “The people voted for major government reform and that’s what the people are going to get,” Musk said. “They’re going to get what they voted for.” I’ll say it: He’s right to the extent that every single person who voted for Trump on November 5, 2024, did, indeed, vote for white supremacy and pure, unfiltered stupidity and chaos. But even still, I’m willing to bet they didn’t vote for an unelected, South African-born billionaire whose companies have billions of dollars worth of contracts with the federal government, to be the single most powerful figure in the administration.
Musk: The people are going to get what they voted for pic.twitter.com/HnADWJDo68
