Mad, Sad & ‘Hate Y’All Bad’: Celebrities React to a 2nd Trump Term

“I want you to know that you’re safe with me and you’re protected here and that you are safe in this room,” she told the crowd. “And the song that we’re about to do is…about the abuse that exists in this world upon women and a lot of the experiences that I have gone through and people I know have gone through. To tell you the truth, I’ve never met one single woman who doesn’t have a story of abuse. Not one.”
“I’ve dealt with some stuff myself and I’ve been taken advantage of. My boundaries were crossed, to say it politely, and now a person who is a… let’s say convicted predator, let’s say that—god, my heart is beating fast—someone who hates women so, so deeply is about to be the president of the United States of America,” she went on. “So, this song is for all the women out there. I love you, I support you.” Nice, right?
Meanwhile, Sophia Bush—another Harris endorsee—took her frustrations out on Elon Musk‘s Twitter where she shared an article reporting on Minnesota MAGA get-out-the-vote nonprofit president, Jason Yates, sho was arrested for the possession of images showing minors being sexually abused.
“Great job giving the MAGA gang more power, America,” Bush tweeted. “Wonder how many folks are seeing this and STILL saying ‘But but but at least he’s not a Black woman!’ in the privacy of their homes tonight. My heart is broken 💔.”
Then, there’s Christina Applegate who also swiftly took to Twitter to encourage Trump voters to unfollow her: “Please unfollow me if you voted against female rights,” she wrote on Wednesday morning. “Against disability rights. Yeah that. Unfollow me because what you did is unreal. Don’t want followers like this. So yeah. Done. Also after today I will be shutting down this fan account that I have had for so many years because this is sick.” Has she shut it down yet, folks? Nope. Honestly, relatable. I, too, often consider shutting down my self-run “fan account” on the platform, but have I pulled the trigger? No. Where else would my 800 fans go?
Many other elites opted for inoffensive platitudes, as they so usually do. Andy Cohen, for one, shared a video on Instagram of his toddler son, Ben, telling him, “Donald Duck won.” In response, Cohen went the route of a sign for sale at your local Hobby Lobby: “We love our country, yes we do. We will persist, we will move forward.” Kendall Jenner, too, did the least and reposted the same We The Urban quote your apolitical cousin likely shared: ‘To Women Everywhere, you are the heartbeat of progress. You are seen, valued, and unstoppable. Your strength and prowess are changing the world.” OK!
The most authentic response to the chaos in my opinion? Cardi B‘s: “I hate y’all bad.” Simple, but effective! And the most astute? Ethel Cain, who wrote the following on Tumblr: “If you voted for Trump, I hope that peace never finds you. Instead, I hope clarity strikes you someday like a clap of lightning and you have to live the rest of your life with the knowledge and guilt of what you’ve done and who you are as a person.”
Anyway, I hope another “Imagine” video is on the way…
