Mad, Sad & ‘Hate Y’All Bad’: Celebrities React to a 2nd Trump Term Everyone from Cardi B to Andy Cohen has responded to the election results. Should some of them have just kept them to themselves? Maybe! Am I amused anyway? Definitely.

It’s been twenty-four hours since the country elected Donald Trump for another term in the Oval Office and reactions from the ruling class are still rolling in. Everyone from Andy Cohen to Cardi B to Sophia Bush have sounded off on the results and they range from terribly relatable to, well, totally tone-deaf. Let’s take a look!

We’ll start with Billie Eilish who bravely played a gig in Nashville on Wednesday night. I’m not being facetious when I write “bravely” by the way. Had I any choice, I probably would’ve just called out of work—especially if I were going on stage in Trump-country 24 hours post-results. Instead, Eilish—a Kamala Harris endorsee—delivered a rousing speech before launching into “TV.”

“I want you to know that you’re safe with me and you’re protected here and that you are safe in this room,” she told the crowd. “And the song that we’re about to do is…about the abuse that exists in this world upon women and a lot of the experiences that I have gone through and people I know have gone through. To tell you the truth, I’ve never met one single woman who doesn’t have a story of abuse. Not one.”