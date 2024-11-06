Maryland Votes to Protect Abortion Rights

Maryland voters approved a ballot measure that protects abortion in the state constitution. As of 10 p.m. ET with two-thirds of the vote in, the vote tally for Question 1 was 74% yes to 26% no, according to NBC News.

Maryland is one of nine states (plus Washington, D.C.) that has no gestational limit for abortion care, meaning it truly keeps the government out of pregnancy decisions. Abortion is already protected under state law but the ballot measure, known as Question 1, codifies the right to reproductive freedom, including abortion and birth control, in the state constitution.

The amendment was one of 10 abortion-related measures on the ballot yesterday, and one of the few that doesn’t legislate a limit of fetal viability. It was expected to pass easily in the state that voted for Joe Biden by more than 30 points in 2020.

Maryland also had a Senate race between Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks (D) and former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R), who tried to paint himself as pro-choice even though he vetoed a pro-choice bill in 2022. Alsobrooks won the seat, according to the Associated Press.

Despite losing nationally to Donald Trump, Vice President Kamala Harris won 60% of the Maryland’s vote and its 10 Electoral College votes.