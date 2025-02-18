Megyn Kelly Gets a Taste of the Conservative Women Audience She’s Spent Years Cultivating

Megyn Kelly, best known for such takes as “Santa is white,” and enthusiastically endorsing for president a man who once publicly accused her of being on her period for asking him a question, very rarely hops on Twitter with normal opinions. Yet, on Monday, she shared a rare, normal-ish take: that women should probably pursue some degree of financial independence. Of course, because she’s still an overbearing right-winger, she stressed the importance of ultimately marrying and having kids. “Ladies, it is possible to make your own money, have your own career, pay for your own swanky nyc apartment (etc), AND find a man who loves you, wants to have & raise kids w/you & wants to be w/you and only you,” she wrote. “The only thing stopping you? Your decision to settle for less.”

Simple enough, right? Still, I should have anticipated the outraged reaction from the conservative base Kelly has spent decades training to despise any amount of perceived feminism. Stephanie Hamill, a former anchor of the far-right propaganda channel One America News, quote-tweeted Kelly’s post, prefacing it by describing herself as a “regular listener” of Kelly’s podcast: “I’m a month out from giving birth and I have a toddler. I can assure you, I’m not in boss babe mode,” Hamill puzzlingly wrote.

I’m genuinely astounded by how frequently the term “boss babe” emerges in the cesspool of replies from offended right-wing women under Kelly’s tweet. They’re ostensibly mocking feminist women, but… I don’t know a single person who uses that phrase except the conservative women yelling at Kelly who are wearing skinny jeans in 2025 and filling in their eyebrows with Sharpie markers. In either case, the insinuation here, I presume, is that being a woman and not wanting to be homeless in the absence of a husband is embarrassing and we should all point and laugh. Ha ha ha!

