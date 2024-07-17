Nikki Haley, Ron DeSantis, & Marco Rubio Perform Self-Flagellation at RNC Night 2

There’s very little to smile about these days, least of all at the Republican National Convention, which is little more than a racist sausage party dancing on the grave of Roe v. Wade. But I simply had to laugh at the events of night two, specifically the speeches from Nikki Haley, Ron DeSantis, and Marco Rubio.

All three once-rising GOP stars previously vied for the nomination against Donald Trump, and all suggested, in their own words, that he posed a grave threat to the nation. Fast forward to Tuesday, which saw all three essentially compete to see who could kiss Trump’s ass the hardest on stage at the RNC.

I’ll start with Haley, who served as U.N. ambassador under the Trump administration, only to go so far as to suggest he needs a cognitive exam and was too old to serve as president while campaigning against him this year. “I’ll start by making one thing perfectly clear: Donald Trump has my strong endorsement, period,” Haley said Tuesday night. Of course, in February, she said, and I quote: “I feel no need to kiss the ring.” Last week, Haley released all of the delegates she won during the primary to cast their votes for Trump.

Nikki Haley Feb. 2024: “I feel no need to kiss the ring…My own political future is of zero concern.” Nikki Haley July 2024: “Trump has my strong endorsement.” pic.twitter.com/4A30Wig9Fs — Republican Voters Against Trump (@AccountableGOP) July 17, 2024