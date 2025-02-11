Newly Confirmed AG Pam Bondi Makes Ominous Comment About Abortion Pills

On February 4, the Senate confirmed anti-abortion extremist and Florida woman Pam Bondi as attorney general. Bondi, who served as Florida AG from 2011 to 2019, spent her tenure defending a range of anti-abortion laws in the state, including mandatory waiting periods for care and attacks on abortion-seeking minors. So, you’ll be happy to hear that senators neglected to ask her anything about her positions on reproductive rights. Now, she’s seemingly colluding with anti-abortion states to get the ball rolling on banning abortion pills nationwide.

Last week, the newly sworn-in attorney general met with Louisiana law enforcement officials seeking help in their criminal case against a New York doctor who allegedly mailed abortion pills to a Louisiana mother and her teen daughter. The state is effectively seeking to challenge shield laws in New York, which protect doctors who provide abortion care to patients from abortion-banned states—for example, by mailing abortion pills to them. Louisiana is trying to make an example out of Carpenter, and potentially bring forth a legal challenge that could throw out shield laws. Law enforcement also brought charges against the mother, who could face between one and five years in prison.

Among those Bondi met with were Tony Clayton, the West Baton Rouge-area district attorney who obtained the charges, as well as Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry (R), Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill (R), and other local district attorneys involved in the case. “We’re gonna need your help. I would like to see some consistency around the country that states just can’t harbor fugitives away from folks down here in Louisiana,” Clayton told Bondi in front of reporters before they moved their meeting behind closed doors. Bondi replied, “I would love to work with you.”