D-Day Has Arrived
On Thursday, Justin Baldoni sued his former co-star Blake Lively, her publicist, and her husband in a bombshell suit that includes multiple text messages and none other than Taylor Swift.Photo: Getty Images CelebritiesCelebrityNews
The day Justin Baldoni’s attorney Bryan Freedman has threatened since December has finally arrived: his client has officially sued his former co-star, Blake Lively, her publicist, Leslie Sloane, and her husband, Ryan Reynolds.
On Thursday, the actor-director, his production company, Wayfarer, chief executive Jamey Heath, and their public relations representatives, Melissa Nathan and Jennifer Abel, filed a $400 million lawsuit in the Southern District of New York, alleging the defendants took measures to obtain control of It Ends With Us, and defame the plaintiffs. Among the claims of wrongdoing in the filing are: civil extortion, defamation, false light invasion of privacy, breach of implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing, intentional interference with contractual relations, intentional interference with prospective economic advantage, and negligent interference with prospective economic advantage.
“This lawsuit is a legal action based on an overwhelming amount of untampered evidence detailing Blake Lively and her team’s duplicitous attempt to destroy Justin Baldoni, his team and their respective companies by disseminating grossly edited, unsubstantiated, new and doctored information to the media,” Freedman said in a statement to People. “It is clear based on our own all out willingness to provide all complete text messages, emails, video footage and other documentary evidence that was shared between the parties in real time, that this is a battle she will not win and will certainly regret. Blake Lively was either severely misled by her team or intentionally and knowingly misrepresented the truth.”
Baldoni’s lawsuit—which arrives just weeks after he sued the New York Times—refutes many of his former co-star’s claims in her suit and details a myriad of allegations against Lively and co., including, first and foremost, the use of many manipulation tactics behind the scenes (both during pre and post-production of the movie). The most striking example? Lively refused to return to production after the writer’s strikes concluded without the company first agreeing to a 17-point list of demands that implied misconduct during filming. It was via these stipulations that Lively leveraged control of the movie, the suit claims. Ultimately, she was permitted to make her own cut of the film and given a producer credit. Wayfarer, meanwhile, claimed to be blindsided.
