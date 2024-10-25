Texas Woman Who Nearly Died From Abortion Ban Featured in Searing New Harris Ad

We’re 10 days away from Election Day, and Kamala Harris is making her final pitch to voters in the consistently red state of Texas. Harris will appear alongside Beyoncé at a Friday evening rally in Houston that will reportedly focus on the perils of the state’s total abortion ban. On Thursday, her campaign released a two-minute spot, featuring a Texas woman named Ondrea, who shares how she almost died as a result of Texas’ abortion. The ad includes photos of Ondrea’s open wounds on the operating table and the remaining scarring.

Texas’ abortion ban offers a narrow, vague exception to save the pregnant person’s life. But because doctors face the threat of life in prison, and because pregnancy complications are time-sensitive and rarely straightforward, patients like Ondrea, whose water broke at 16 weeks, can still be denied emergency abortion care. “Because I live in Texas, I was denied the abortion care I needed, despite being told that my daughter would not survive,” Ondrea says in the ad. “I was terrified. And I just had to wait.”

Not long after losing her daughter, things took a turn for the worse. “I was robbed a chance to grieve, because immediately after her birth, I was in the worst pain of my life,” she says. “I’d developed a massive septic infection and I went from burying my daughter to fighting for my life. … I remember thinking just ‘God allow me to be peaceful when I go.'”