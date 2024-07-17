‘The Idol’ Is Emmy-Nominated. No, Really.

While it’s not difficult to imagine that the cast of HBO’s The Idol have kicked themselves for ever agreeing to take part in what’s probably the worst-reviewed project of their careers, one member of the irredeemable series’ crew is celebrating today: Emmy-nominated choreographer, Nina McNeely. That’s right, The Idol is technically in the running for a gold statue all thanks to a a few dance numbers–namely, one set to a little ditty by the name of World Class Sinner.

On Wednesday, nominations for the 76th annual Emmy Awards were unveiled at Los Angeles’ El Capitan theatre, and pretty much every series you’d expect (Shogun, The Bear, Only Murders in the Building) racked up a record-breaking number of them (25, 23 and 21, respectively). Other surprises included a lot of love for Reservation Dogs, and True Detective: Night Country, and a best actor nomination for Lily Gladstone—one of three Indigenous actors, including D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai and Kali Reis, nominated this year for the first time in 17 years—in Under the Bridge. Then, of course, there’s McNeely’s nomination.