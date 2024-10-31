The Top 10 Celebrity Halloween Costumes (IMO) for 2024

Every year, the ruling class tries their hand at appearing normal and dressing up for Halloween like everyone else. However, unlike the working class, who are too tired, you know, working, to coordinate a costume beyond a rubber mask or a lousy FBI jacket from Amazon (me, this year for my Lee Harker costume), they have Hollywood hair and makeup teams, costumers, and cinematographers to do it all for them.

With that said, I typically try not to laud celebrities’ attempts at this holiday—no matter how good they are. And save for Jessica Biel as Justin Timberlake, Florence Pugh as Guy Fieri, or Beyonce as Toni Braxton (or, if you asked Kris Jenner, her), there have been very few exceptions. This year is different, though. Unfortunately, there are just too many scary-good ones to pretend I didn’t giggle or guffaw at—from Ciara’s GloRilla impersonation to Zooey Deschanel as Real Housewives of Salt Lake City‘s Angie Katsanevas.

So, in no particular order, here are 10 of my favorites (so far).

Ciara as GloRilla in that viral interview: I thought I giggled at GloRilla’s sit-down with Complex enough already, but I’ve watched Ciara’s parody at least 10 times in a row. The production! The editing! The lip-syncing! This isn’t Halloween. This is cinema!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ciara (@ciara)

Winnie Harlow as Diana Ross: Winnie Harlow shows out every year, but her take on Diana Ross on the Everything Everything cover? When it comes to celebrity-on-celebrity cosplay, it doesn’t get better than this, I fear.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ♔Winnie Harlow♔ (@winnieharlow)

Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita as Oh Mary!‘s President Abraham Lincoln and Mary Todd Lincoln: The bratty curl? She’s curling!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jesse Tyler Ferguson (@jessetyler)

Zooey Deschanel as Angie Katsanevas: This may be niche to a sect of losers, but to me—a life-long Real Housewives viewer—it means a lot. Even if I’m pissed I didn’t think of it first, Zooey gets a place on my wagon for eternity.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zooey Deschanel (@zooeydeschanel)

Gus Kenworthy and friends as “bears”: I salute anyone who can come up with a costume that’s both slutty and smart. Also, who knew there were so many variations of bears? Not me!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by gus kenworthy (@guskenworthy)

Benito Skinner as Sabrina Carpenter: Every basic blonde girl and her friend were bound to be Ms. Carpenter this year. And why not? Not only is she adorable but chances are, her trademark fit (a strapless tube dress and a pair of platform boots) is already hanging in their closets. It’s a win-win. Unfortunately, the best take on everyone’s favorite real-life Tinkerbell belongs not to the most basic girl you know, but a gay man. So, their loss-loss.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Benito Skinner (@bennydrama7)

Janelle Monae as E.T.: I mean, did they sneak onto the Universal lot and steal the alien suit from the archives??? If this were a Kardashian, I would demand we eat the rich like Reese’s Pieces. That said, they’d never go as something this weird, so, I have nothing but respect.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janelle Monáe (@janellemonae)

Keke Palmer as Milli Vanilli: Given Gen Z’s sudden interest in Milli Vanilli’s discography (thanks to a certain Ryan Murphy show), Palmer’s play on the lip-synching duo is pitch-perfect.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BIG BOSS 🔑🔑 (@keke)

Amelia Dimoldenberg as Roz from Monsters Inc.: After last year’s Mr. Bean, I didn’t think she could do any better. And yet…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amelia Dimoldenberg (@ameliadimz)

Saweetie as the Joker: I don’t care what anyone says, Heath Ledger’s Joker will never be played out. Saweetie’s commitment to getting all of his unhinged mannerisms down pat is downright impressive.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 💎💎💎💎💎 (@saweetie)

Enjoy what’s left of spooky season, everyone! I’ll probably see you all right back here after Heidi Klum’s annual bash.