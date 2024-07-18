The RNC Honored a Group of Frat Guys for Whatever Reason

I don’t know of a time when a horde of khaki-clad fraternity brothers with matching Richard Spencer haircuts showing up to a function ever made it better instead of much, much worse. And night three of the Republican National Convention on Wednesday was no exception. Phi Delta Theta fraternity brothers from the University of North Carolina were invited to and honored by the RNC, wielding American flags as they made a grand entrance that felt like a racist fever dream.

Republicans honoring frat bros is stupid but hardly out of character—in 2018, they literally put one on the Supreme Court. In this case, the RNC celebrated the Phi Delt bros for the ostensibly courageous act of stopping their classmates from taking down the American flag. Pro-Palestine students, challenging their university for complicity in Israel’s ongoing, genocidal campaign in Gaza, risked everything to do so—their enrollment at the university, future job prospects, and even their physical safety. But, Republicans insist, the real heroes are the predominantly white frat boys who risked approximately nothing to stand guard over a piece of fabric.