Tom Brady Wonders ‘What Is Love’ Hours After Gisele Bündchen Pregnancy News 

On Monday afternoon, we learned Gisele and her hot Jiu-Jitsu teacher are having a baby. On Monday night, Brady Instagrammed a sunset along with the lyrics to "Landslide."

By Lauren Tousignant  |  October 29, 2024 | 10:08am
Can the child within Tom Brady‘s heart rise above Gisele Bündchen‘s pregnancy announcement? In the immortal words of Justin Bobby, “Truth and time tells all,” (sorry, I recently rewatched The Hills), so maybe Brady should have taken a little more time before deciding to post an emotional Instagram that suggests he’s really going through it.

On Monday afternoon, news broke that Gisele Bündchen and her hot Jiu-Jitsu teacher, Joaquim Valente, who is maybe or maybe not her ex-boyfriend, are expecting a baby. Which, huge congrats to them! Reports circled over the summer that they had broken up following Tom Brady‘s Comedy Central Roast, due to some of the attention it put on their relationship. But apparently, they didn’t break up. Or they did and got back together, or they didn’t, but just kept hooking up. Either way, a woman having a baby at 44? With a hot 35-year-old martial arts instructor, no less? We love to see it.

“Gisele and Joaquim are happy for this new chapter in their life and they’re looking forward to creating a peaceful and loving environment for the whole family,” a source told People, adding that they don’t plan to find out the sex of the baby until the birth.

“They started out as friends, but have been seriously dating for over a year,” the source continued. “She’s excited about the baby and feels good. She’s several months along and planning a home birth.”

Brady, on the other hand, seemingly does not feel good about any of this.

On Monday night, a few hours after the news broke, Brady posted an Instagram story of a beautiful sunset along with The Chick’s cover of “Landslide,” the poignant Fleetwood Mac song about struggling to face change but still trying to move forward. Brady added three red heart emojis to the post above the lyrics, “Oh mirror in the sky, what is love / Can the child inside my heart rise above / Can I sail through the changing ocean tides?”

I can’t tell Brady what love is, but I can say that, with a reported net worth of over $300 million, he should be able to sail through the ocean tides of his life just fine.

The former couple, who share two kids, 14-year-old Benjamin and 11-year-old Vivian, finalized their divorce in November 2022. Brady also shares one kid, 17-year-old Jack, with Bridget Moynahan. Gisele reportedly told Tom about the baby before the news broke. Wishing him health, healing, and for the child in his heart to rise high, I guess.
