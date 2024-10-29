Tom Brady Wonders ‘What Is Love’ Hours After Gisele Bündchen Pregnancy News 

Can the child within Tom Brady‘s heart rise above Gisele Bündchen‘s pregnancy announcement? In the immortal words of Justin Bobby, “Truth and time tells all,” (sorry, I recently rewatched The Hills), so maybe Brady should have taken a little more time before deciding to post an emotional Instagram that suggests he’s really going through it.

On Monday afternoon, news broke that Gisele Bündchen and her hot Jiu-Jitsu teacher, Joaquim Valente, who is maybe or maybe not her ex-boyfriend, are expecting a baby. Which, huge congrats to them! Reports circled over the summer that they had broken up following Tom Brady‘s Comedy Central Roast, due to some of the attention it put on their relationship. But apparently, they didn’t break up. Or they did and got back together, or they didn’t, but just kept hooking up. Either way, a woman having a baby at 44? With a hot 35-year-old martial arts instructor, no less? We love to see it.