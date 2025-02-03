Trump Throws Catnip at His Men’s Rights Activist Base

So far, the Trump administration’s strategy has been to overwhelm the public with an endless torrent of cruel, illogical policymaking, sometimes waiting until 4:53 on a Friday to dump loads of fresh shit on a confused and exhausted nation. This past Friday was no exception: Trump directed his Education Department to reinstate his previous Title IX rules that make it even easier for students to get away with sexual misconduct.

Title IX is the federal law that prohibits gender-based discrimination, including sexual harassment, in publicly funded schools. Passed in 1972, it’s credited with ending sex-based discrimination in college admissions, creating space for women’s sports, and, in more recent years, addressing endemic campus sexual misconduct—and presidential administrations have broad power to propose and enact new Title IX rules.

In 2017, during his first term, Trump introduced rules that strengthened protections for students accused of sexual misconduct and reduced the liability placed on schools to respond to reported misconduct. While Trump’s proposed rule changes didn’t technically take effect until 2020, sexual violence researcher Dr. Nicole Bedera told Jezebel that in her field research of college campuses during the first Trump administration, most schools “immediately used the proposed rule changes in 2017 as grounds to not investigate any sexual misconduct allegations at all.”