Vanessa Carlton Wants You to Know Women Are Traveling ‘A Thousand Miles’ for Abortion

This year, Vanessa Carlton’s famed song “A Thousand Miles” turned 23. And, believe it or not, we actually had more rights when the song came out than we do now. This cold truth isn’t lost on Carlton, who’s using her song to bring attention to the chaos wrought by state-level abortion bans across the country.

In a two-minute video released with the Center for Reproductive Rights, “A Thousand Miles” plays as we follow a woman from Texas to a different state to access abortion care.

“I had an ectopic pregnancy and without abortion care, I could have died,” Carlton says at the end of the video. “I’m grateful to be able to use my song to bring attention to the public health crisis we’re facing in this country.” Carlton previously shared her abortion experience in 2022, in the months after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v.Wade. She recounted being devastated by the decision, until Stevie Nicks—who’s also shared the story of her abortion from 1979—invited Carlton to join her on tour.

