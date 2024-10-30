Woman in Alabama Forced to Travel for Emergency Abortion With Life-Threatening Pregnancy Condition
Tamara Costa’s OB-GYN gave her a post-it with “Planned Parenthood Chicago” written on it. Once there, the clinic doctor discovered Costa had a molar pregnancy which “should have never gotten that far.”Photos: Getty Images AbortionPolitics Abortion Rights
Over the summer, a 24-year-old woman named Tamara Costa and her husband, Caleb, were thrilled to learn they were pregnant with their second child. But at the end of her first trimester, an ultrasound revealed her fetus didn’t have a skull and the fetus’ organs had grown outside of its body, according to The Meteor, which first reported on the couple’s harrowing story. Despite this, Costa was denied an abortion, and her OG-GYN told her there weren’t “a lot of resources” available to her in their home state of Alabama. Instead, Costa’s OB-GYN gave her a Post-it with a phone number and the words “Planned Parenthood Chicago,” and Costa says she didn’t see her doctor again. The couple was ultimately forced to travel 600 miles for an emergency abortion in Chicago, where they received even more devastating news.
Costa’s story is a result of Alabama’s criminal abortion ban, which threatens doctors with 99 years in prison, as well as the Alabama attorney general, Steve Marshall, who has threatened abortion funds and anyone who helps someone legally travel out-of-state for abortion care with criminal charges.
To reach Chicago, Costa and Caleb maxed out a credit card to pay for flights, lodging, food, a rental car, and child care for their toddler. In the week leading up to Costa’s out-of-state appointment, her condition continued to worsen, but her doctors in Alabama were unable to see her. In Chicago, when the Planned Parenthood OB-GYN on duty performed a routine pre-procedure ultrasound, they found Costa was also suffering from a molar pregnancy: a rare but deadly condition in which the placenta invades other organs or even spreads to a woman’s muscles. If untreated, the condition can develop into cancer or cause heart attacks and multiple organ failure.
