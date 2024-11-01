A Brief Gender Analysis of Heidi Klum’s Halloween Costume

View this post on Instagram



E.T.’s large, football shaped head sat above Klum’s own head and her eyes peeked out through the folds in the alien’s neck—a situation I’d be more disturbed by if it wasn’t reminiscent of her Earth-shattering 2022 worm costume. Frankly, nothing can or will top that. However, I think we ought to give some consideration as to why Klum chose dressed up as E.T. this year.

“They have no genitals, I like the whole idea of, like, we’re all the same,” she explained to the New York Times—a pull quote that feels like it belongs in a Clickhole article headlined “Heidi Klum said what?!” I mean, sure. I’ve never thought about E.T.’s genitals, to be fair, and I suppose she isn’t wrong. But is it cannon that E.T. doesn’t have genitals? Can we get Steven Spielberg on the line?

Were her and Kaulitz’s paired E.T. costumes a comment on the fluidity of gender? Because she pointedly did dress up as E.T. in drag. Did her 2022 worm costume have genitals? Was that one of the reasons she chose it? Did this line of questioning cause me to Google “do worms have genitalia?” and be reminded that they are biologically hermaphrodites and possess both male and female genitalia? (Yes.)

But I think the important takeaway here is that, out of all the reasons Klum could have chosen to elaborately make herself into the iconic alien, it was because they are a beacon of non-binary realness! Her mind…

Happy Halloween Heidi, you truly are an out-of-the-box thinker.