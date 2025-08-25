Alaska’s Medical Board Attacks Abortion and Gender-Affirming Care

In yet another state-level attempt to obliterate reproductive rights and attack trans kids, the board in charge of regulating healthcare access in Alaska moved to roll back access to gender-affirming care and abortion services on Friday.

The board’s six male members (all of whom were appointed by Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy) unanimously approved a draft regulation to Alaska’s medical board requirements declaring any sort of “medical or surgical intervention to treat gender dysphoria or facilitate gender transition” as one of “unprofessional conduct.” If finalized, it would put providing gender-affirming care for minors (or anyone under the age of 18) at the same level of malpractice as practicing medicine while drunk or on drugs.

Board member Dave Wilson said the committee “acted” on “concern by members of the public”—despite Alaskans overwhelmingly pressuring their state lawmakers to scrap committee hearings about repealing gender-affirming care in 2024.