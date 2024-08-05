Apparently, Tom Cruise Has a New Love Interest

Another day, another rumored love interest for Tom Cruise! Months after he reportedly broke things off with a Russian socialite, the actor is now rumored to be courting Spanish singer, Victoria Canal. A quick theory: he hasn’t had much luck with American women thanks to his membership to a certain controversial place that ends in an -ology, so he’s gone international. Anyway!

According to reports, the 62-year-old actor met the 25-year-old Canal at Glastonbury—where all age-old romances begin, no doubt—after she performed alongside Coldplay in June. Apparently, Chris Martin discovered her music and swiftly signed her to his label, Parlophone.

Now, their developing courtship isn’t exactly shrouded in secrecy. Last month, Canal attended the Twisters premiere and shared a carousel of photos that included one of Cruise steering a helicopter. She captioned the post: “not tom cruise flying me & my brother in a heli to the @twistersmovie premiere !!!! lolol” Canal then wrote in a comment that when they met backstage at the festival, they discussed attending the upcoming premiere and Cruise said simply: “Roll with me.” Generosity? A PR play? Or, the flex of a guy who’s interested in navigating out of the friend zone? If it was the second or third option, it might’ve worked because one week after the premiere, they were spotted exiting his helicopter and looking downright gleeful.

Days later, they attended Bruce Springsteen‘s show together in London. Once again, Canal shared a photo that shows her and Cruise smiling backstage with Springsteen. The caption? “i should promote my song (california sober) coming out at midnight but i’m too busy watching bruce with the most random friend i’ve ever made ! xxxx” The most random “friend,” huh? She either has one shrewd publicist or Cruise was friend-zoned.

Regardless, it would seem Cruise (or his shrewd publicist) is pretty persistent because he’s since invited Canal to the Oxfordshire set of the forthcoming—and eighth—installment of Mission Impossible which, according to reports, indicates that Canal isn’t just, well, a random friend to him.

“Tom invited Victoria to watch him film for the whole day and that is just not something he does for his random friends,” one source told the Sun.“It might have seemed unlikely that they would become anything more than friends but they are pretty much inseparable.”

“They have been seeing a lot of one another and Victoria is beautiful. It’s all been happening in plain sight,” the source added. Understatement of the year, no? It’s fairly unprecedented—not to mention deeply suspect—that a legitimate prospect of one of the most famous (and eligible) actors in the world would so publicly document the early days of courtship. I mean, what’s next? A livestream? Then again, it’s a reasonable assumption that she’s just excited and the concept of privacy will occur to her should things get more serious. Or, this is very much just a PR relationship.

Whatever it is, it’s actually kind of endearing.