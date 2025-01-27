Trump Brings Back ‘Global Gag Rule’ on Abortion, Restricting Reproductive Health Care for Millions
"President Trump has purposely put the lives of millions of women, girls and others who can get pregnant at risk," a director at Amnesty International said in a statement to Jezebel.Photo: Getty Images AbortionPolitics
Despite lying throughout the 2024 campaign trail that he wouldn’t further restrict abortion rights, during the first week of his presidency, Donald Trump worked quickly. The new administration appears to have eliminated reproductiverights.org, scrapped any useful mention of abortion from the Health and Human Services Department’s website, scaled back key protections for abortion clinics against violent protesters, and, late on Friday, he reinstated the so-called “global gag rule” on abortion aid via executive order—one of the more devastating yet lesser-known, recurring Republican policies. Trump is expected to take similar action against domestic reproductive health organizations in the near future.
The global gag rule, also known as the Mexico City policy, will block federal funding for global organizations that educate about, offer referrals for, or even discuss abortion. Organizations that receive U.S. aid can’t “perform or actively promote abortion as a method of family planning,” which will impact their ability to provide a broad range of services including contraception, HIV treatment, child nutrition, water sanitation, malaria, and tuberculosis.
Every Republican president starting with Ronald Reagan in 1984 has enacted the global gag rule via executive order, only for the next Democratic president to rescind it. But under GOP administrations, family planning clinics around the world have lost significant funding, which can force them to shutter, sometimes to fatal consequences for the global communities they serve. Marie Stopes International (MSI), a global organization that offers contraception and abortion services in 36 countries, told NPR in 2017 that it had to shutter 21 of its 22 mobile contraceptive clinics in Madagascar. In a release shared with Jezebel last week, MSI says it expects to lose $14 million in funding under the reinstated rule, which could result in 2.4 additional unplanned pregnancies.
“Contrary to its stated intent of ‘protecting life,’ research has proven that this policy does the opposite. When women and girls are denied fundamental reproductive health services then unintended pregnancies, unsafe abortions and maternal deaths increase. Signing [the gag rule] would be a violation of our mission to protect women and save lives, and we can never agree to these conditions,” Carole Sekimpi, senior Africa director at MSI Reproductive Choices, said in a statement. “It’s heartbreaking that it is happening again.”
