Cool! You Can Enter to Win a Free AR-15 at the Republican National Convention!

It’s barely been four days since a 20-year-old used an AR-15 to try and assassinate former President Trump at his rally in Pennsylvania—but if you thought that would stop a pro-gun group from continuing with their AR-15 giveaway at the Republican National Convention this week, then you’d be wrong.

The U.S. Concealed Carry Association, an RNC vendor and a Wisconsin-based “concealed carry advocacy group,” according to Rolling Stone, is sponsoring the giveaway, and entering is easy! All RNC attendees have to do is provide their name and phone number on a website specific to RNC guests, and they’ll be entered to win a Daniel Defense assault rifle—the same manufacturer of the AR-15 the gunman in the Uvalde school shooting used to kill 19 students and two teachers.

Daniel Defense rifles were also found in the stockpile of the gunman who carried out the 2017 Las Vegas shooting. And Saturday’s gunman also used an AR-15, though authorities haven’t yet revealed the exact make or model.

On Sunday night, journalist Robert Evans tweeted a photo of the giveaway sign at the USCCA’s booth, while Rolling Stone published a story on the booth and organization on Tuesday. RS wrote that they asked a rep if anyone felt weird about the giveaway, and apparently not.

The spokesperson responded that “some people” have been surprised, but defended the AR-15 as a “tool.” The person who shot at Trump, she said, “chose to use it for something really terrible.” But she defended the assault rifle as “a tool to defend ourselves,” calling it “one of the most effective and important tools that we have.”

Calling a gun that’s been used to carry out mass shootings “one of the most effective and important tools we have” is a wild thing to say. But then again, I don’t really expect logic from anyone who doesn’t believe in gun control. (Something the USCCA actively fundraises against.

RS further explained that USCCA is trying to attract members by offering a monthly insurance plan, in case you accidentally kill someone in self-defense. The membership brochure reportedly tells the story of “Brian,” who killed an intruder in his home but got charged with murder. Luckily ???? he was a USCCA member, so the organization took care of the legal fees and Brian is apparently all set now. So, for just $29 a month, I guess you can shoot someone in your home, call it self-defense, and the USCCA will make sure you don’t go to jail. This is all super neat.