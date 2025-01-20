Biden’s ‘Declaration’ About the Equal Rights Amendment Doesn’t Mean Shit
If Biden really wanted to make the ERA the “law of the land,” he would have needed to direct the head of the National Archives to ignore the Department of Justice. But he didn't do that—or really anything for women's rights during his presidency.Photo: Getty Images
If I had a dollar for each thing Joe Biden did for women’s rights during his four years as president, I would have zero dollars. So when Biden declared on his way out the door—with the bravado of someone who’d just found the cure to cancer—that the Equal Rights Amendment is officially the “law of the land,” I laughed. He might as well have said, “Roe is back, ladies!” or announced that Chappell Roan’s “Hot to Go” is now the national anthem.
Because, regardless of his intention, his declaration doesn’t mean shit.
Before I tear into his statement, let’s go on a quick journey through the embattled would-be 28th Amendment’s century of history. Like so many other women’s issues in the United States—equal pay, abortion rights, paid maternity leave—what seems like a simple, common-sense concept has been tangled into a stupid hairball of party politics.
The ERA, which states that “Equality of rights under the law shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any state on account of sex,” was first introduced by suffragists Alice Paul and Crystal Eastman in 1923, but it would take another 40 years for it to be approved by Congress. When it finally did in 1972, it received bipartisan support, with 78% of House Republicans and 84 of Senate Republicans voting in favor of it. Once Congress passes an amendment, three-fourths of states need to ratify it before it can be added to the Constitution. The ERA had seven years for 38 states to ratify it; that deadline was eventually extended to 1982. However, there’s nothing in the Constitution that says an amendment has to have a deadline, so proponents argue that since Congress set the deadline on the ERA, they can just as easily lift it. (We’ll return to the controversy around this deadline in a moment.)
Then Phyllis Schlafly, a conservative writer and activist with huge political ambitions, saw in the amendment an opportunity to lift her profile in Washington, D.C., and mobilized suburban housewives and religious organizations in a crusade called Stop ERA. She, idiotically, argued that passing the ERA would mean women had to sign up for the draft; separate-sex bathrooms would become illegal; widows would lose Social Security benefits; and that, if a couple got divorced, each parent would be granted equal custody—not that they’d get equal time spent with all children, but that one parent would get full custody of one kid and the other parent would get full custody of the other. In essence, she scared American women into believing that The Parent Trap would be constitutional law.
And it worked. Schlafly’s Stop ERA campaign slowed ratification efforts in several southern and Bible Belt states and eventually succeeded in getting five states—Idaho, Kentucky, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Tennessee—to rescind their ratifications. “I’m absolutely convinced that it would have passed without her involvement,” Don Critchlow, author of Phyllis Schlafly and the Grassroots Right and Future Right, told History.com.
By 1982, only 35 states ratified the ERA, three states shy of the three-fourths needed. But feminist activists and legal scholars argued then—and have continued to argue—that the deadline actually has no legal relevancy; it was included in the preamble of the amendment and not the actual amendment. Nevada ratified in 2017; Illinois ratified in 2018; and, in 2020, Virginia became the 38th state to ratify the ERA.
