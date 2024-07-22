Celebrities Love Momala

Hollywood seems real happy it's Joever.

By Audra Heinrichs  |  July 22, 2024 | 10:05am
Just in case you were passed out after one too many coconut tree margaritas this weekend, president Joe Biden announced he was stepping down from the Democratic presidential ticket. It’s Joever, etc., etc. In a letter to the American people, Biden wrote that it was within the “best interest” of the country and the Democratic Party to drop out of the race and “focus solely” on the remainder of his presidency…and, I imagine, forming basic sentences.

Less than one hour after posting the letter, Biden tweeted that he was offering his “full support and endorsement” to his Vice President, Kamala Harris, as the new nominee: “Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats—it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this.” And it didn’t take long for a number of celebrities to take his call to action quite literally.

 

Within minutes, Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Jamie Lee Curtis, John Legend, Ellen Degeneres, and many others posted their own Harris endorsements on social media. Most were pretty straightforward. However, some got a little more…creative. My personal favorites included Charli XCX‘s post, which declared simply: “Kamala IS brat.” Cardi B, meanwhile, reminded her followers that it was her idea that Harris should take Biden’s place in the race. Then, there’s Katy Perry who took a break from “crisis talks” about her album being produced by an accused sex predator to quote her own shitty song as she sipped a drink. I mean, are we shocked?

Harris, for her part, accepted the endorsement and tweeted that she intended to “earn and win” the nomination.

