Celebrities Love Momala

Just in case you were passed out after one too many coconut tree margaritas this weekend, president Joe Biden announced he was stepping down from the Democratic presidential ticket. It’s Joever, etc., etc. In a letter to the American people, Biden wrote that it was within the “best interest” of the country and the Democratic Party to drop out of the race and “focus solely” on the remainder of his presidency…and, I imagine, forming basic sentences.

Less than one hour after posting the letter, Biden tweeted that he was offering his “full support and endorsement” to his Vice President, Kamala Harris, as the new nominee: “Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats—it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this.” And it didn’t take long for a number of celebrities to take his call to action quite literally.