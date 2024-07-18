A Coconut Tree Margarita Recipe for…Whatever Might Happen This Weekend

There’s an old curse of unknown origin that goes, “May you live in interesting times,” to which, like a fine wine, I like to pair with J-Kwon’s lyrical mastery, “Now, everybody in this bitch gettin’ tipsy.” Because when you live in times as interesting as these, sometimes you need a little drink to take the edge off of *gestures broadly at everything*.

This past weekend when I heard the news about The Attempt™, I—who has mostly abstained from alcohol for over 2 years—looked at my friend as she prepared cocktails for the rest of our pals and managed to communicate, “Now is the time I am choosing to re-introduce a strong drink into my diet” with the blankest of stares. She kindly obliged.