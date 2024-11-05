Election Day (Week?) Open Thread: I’m Dissociating! How About You?

Last night I had a stress dream that I was stuck in an office in midtown Manhattan and couldn’t leave to go vote. I can’t remember why I wasn’t able to leave, but I very clearly remember feeling a deep sense of panic that the entire election was only going to be decided by a couple of votes, and I wasn’t able to cast mine.

I woke up slightly relieved that it was Monday morning and not Tuesday morning, and even more relieved that I blessedly wasn’t trapped inside an office. (Though, I feel like, in that specific dream world, the Electoral College had been abolished, so I was disappointed to wake up in our cursed Electoral College reality.) But the feeling of panic lingers, just as it’s lingered over literally every single moment of my life for the last few months.