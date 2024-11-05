Election Day (Week?) Open Thread: I’m Dissociating! How About You?

How are you doing right now? Are you having stress dreams? Waking up in cold sweats? Having random, sudden moments of dissociation? Let us know in the comments.

By Lauren Tousignant  |  November 4, 2024 | 7:04pm
Photo: Unsplash 2024 Election
Election Day (Week?) Open Thread: I’m Dissociating! How About You?

Last night I had a stress dream that I was stuck in an office in midtown Manhattan and couldn’t leave to go vote. I can’t remember why I wasn’t able to leave, but I very clearly remember feeling a deep sense of panic that the entire election was only going to be decided by a couple of votes, and I wasn’t able to cast mine.

I woke up slightly relieved that it was Monday morning and not Tuesday morning, and even more relieved that I blessedly wasn’t trapped inside an office. (Though, I feel like, in that specific dream world, the Electoral College had been abolished, so I was disappointed to wake up in our cursed Electoral College reality.) But the feeling of panic lingers, just as it’s lingered over literally every single moment of my life for the last few months.

So how are you doing? Are you having stress dreams? Waking up in cold sweats? Having random, sudden moments of dissociation? Have you stocked up on snacks? Someone on BlueSky recently told me they’ll be crushing cookies and blueberries—which sounds like an unexpectedly delicious treat, and also a perfect balance of sugar and fiber. Personally, I’ll be purchasing some Nerds Gummy Clusters and probably either some Cool Ranch Doritos or Hal’s Sour Cream & Onion chips. (It’ll be both lol.) Jezebel’s staff writer Kylie Cheung requested sweet & savory nut clusters for Jezebel’s Election HQ and contributing writer Susan Rinkunas requested some Takis.

And then where are you watching? Who with? Are you optimistic? Do you feel like we’re doomed? What are you drinking? What are you smoking? I only allow myself a couple of social cigarettes a year (as a treat), but I will be purchasing a fresh pack of Marlboro Lights tonight.

Please use the comments section to answer all of the above, and add anything else you’re feeling. (Also, we’ll be chatting on Discord all week.) And if you’re feeling totally fine and eerily calm, please comment and tell the rest of us how you achieved such a zen state in one of the most un-zen moments of our lives (so far).

See you in the comments…and on the other side of whatever happens on Tuesday, or Wednesday, or whenever this godforsaken race is called.

 
Join the discussion...