Come Chat With Jezebel on Discord for Election Week 2024

For the next 24 hours, you can join Jezebel's Discord for free, so we can all chat through whatever happens this week...

By Jezebel  |  November 4, 2024 | 11:20am
Wow, here we are, huh? The 2024 Election. How are you feeling? I feel like my social feeds are optimistic, my TikTok algorithm is optimistic, but my PTSD from 2016 is losing its mind that I’m even writing those words. The polls are interesting, but overall, my attitude is, We won’t know until we know…and we probably won’t know until later in the week.

That said, there’s a lot to chat about. And we want to chat with you through it all on Discord. Over the summer, access to our Discord became a subscriber-only benefit—but for the next 24 hours, you can join our Discord for free, just click here.

We’ll be popping in and out throughout the week, but on Tuesday night, Jezebel staff writer Kylie Cheung will be signing on at 7 p.m. EST to chat, share tweets, and cry or scream, if necessary.

Here’s that link again. God help us all and see you on Discord!

 
