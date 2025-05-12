Amber Heard’s Mother’s Day Announcement Is a Hopeful Message for Survivors

On Sunday, Amber Heard marked Mother’s Day by sharing heart-warming news. Heard announced that she’d recently welcomed twins, daughter Agnes and son Ocean, to her family, which also includes her 4-year-old daughter, Oonagh.

“Mother’s Day 2025 will be one I’ll never forget. This year I am elated beyond words to celebrate the completion of the family I’ve strived to build for years,” Heard wrote in an Instagram post. She continued, “Becoming a mother by myself and on my own terms despite my own fertility challenges has been the most humbling experience of my life. I am eternally grateful that I was able to choose this responsibly and thoughtfully. To all the moms, wherever you are today and however you got here, my dream family and I are celebrating with you.”

It’s impossible to not be happy for or feel inspired by Heard and the life she’s made for herself after surviving not just years of domestic violence, but one of the most vicious online misogyny campaigns in history during her 2022 defamation trial. Her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, sued Heard for defamation over a 2018 op-ed in which she recounted surviving domestic abuse (though she never named her abuser in the article. (A U.K. court determined in 2020 that Depp is, in fact, a wife-beater who abused Heard.)

During the 2022 trial, armed with extensive, devastating evidence, Heard has accused Depp of rape, repeated beatings, and even threats on her life. In turn, Depp supporters and opportunistic online misogynists accused Heard of abusing Depp by framing her responses to his abuse as the actual abuse. Influencers and brands mocked Heard for crying as she testified about surviving rape. A jury ultimately found Heard liable for defaming Depp and determined that she owed him $15 million in damages.