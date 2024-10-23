Is This the Flavaissance? Yeah, Boi.

Once upon a time in 2006, a reality show called Flavor of Love premiered on Vh1. The series saw twenty fledgling women competing for one fading rapper and was ultimately met with such success that it spawned at least six spin-offs including I Love New York, Rock of Love with Bret Michaels, and Real Chance of Love, Flavor of Love Girls: Charm School, and I Love Money. I was only 12 when the first season premiered, but I was there for every expletive-laden tiff, empowering tirade, and idle turd. I rooted on Hoopz, worshipped at the altar of New York, and was charmed by Goldie. In many ways, Flavor of Love was a catalyst for becoming the reality television addict I am today, though, as I regularly tell anyone who will listen: They don’t make ’em like that anymore.

These days, Flavor Flav is everywhere but reality television. Instead, he’s graduated to the stands at the Paris Olympics, where he became known as the ultimate hype man, and the VMAs stage, where he presented Taylor Swift and Post Malone their award for “Best Collaboration” in September. Oh, and you’ll occasionally find him at his local Red Lobster, ever since he saved the franchise from bankruptcy in June.

Flav has enjoyed something of a resurgence lately—fueled in part by his unflagging support of women. Like, all of them. Not only did he sponsor the women’s water polo team, but he made Jordan Chiles her own bronze clock necklace after she was stripped of her medal, and helped Veronica Fraley with her rent so she could compete. He’s also made a habit of saluting both up-and-coming female musicians like Blu DeTiger and established emcees like MC Lyle and Queen Latifah. He even denounced Harrison Butker.

So, when the opportunity to speak with him—albeit about his new Old Spice campaign—arose, I took it. As it turns out, the 65-year-old is actually full of ideas—for new music, new partnerships, and yes, a new reality show. Only he’s less interested in finding love this time around: “I’m going back to high school and I’m going to get my diploma, and that’s what’s going to be my next reality TV show.” Instead, he’s working on building a legacy that will “last longer” than any one record, show, or product.

Flavor Flav spoke with Jezebel about his new partnership with Old Spice, his new record, and potentially, his new girlfriend (me, maybe). This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Jezebel: First, how do I greet you? Do I call you Flav? Your proper name, Flavor Flav? Or, your legal name? What do you prefer?

Flavor Flav: Check this out. Everything that you did just now? You hit the nail on the head. That was perfect.

I’m going to call you Flav. So, a few months ago, I talked with Blu DeTiger and she informed me that you’re her biggest fan. How’d that happen?

Well, let me just say this. First of all, I want to start off by thanking my girl, Blue DeTiger. Back in the day, me and Chuck D, we had a record out called, “He Got Game.” We did that for the soundtrack to Spike Lee’s movie, He Got Game, right? Well, now for women’s sports and women empowerment, we took “He Got Game” and turned it into, “She Got Game.” That record will be out in a couple of weeks, and I just feel proud to say my girl Blu DeTiger got on the project. She’s playing bass on the record. That girl is badass. The tiger is the truth, man. She’s playing bass guitar, then another young lady that we have on the guitar is Grace Barrows. And then my girl, Cindy Santana is playing drums.

That track seems fitting given your recent ascent to number one male ally. I feel like I saw you at every event at the Paris Olympics. Not only did you sponsor the women’s water polo team, but you made Jordan Chiles her own bronze clock necklace after she was stripped of her medal, and you helped Veronica Fraley with her rent so she could compete. I’m a girl dad. I got daughters. You know what I’m saying? I know what it’s like when a girl wants to be recognized for what she does after she’s done a good job at it. These women playing these sports…all they want to do is just be recognized. And not only that, but they want that sport to be remembered. They don’t want the sport to be forgotten about, right? So, that’s my role—to step in to make sure that these girls get their notoriety, but also to make sure that the sport that they’re playing is remembered 100%. Water polo ain’t big like football, basketball or baseball. But still, it’s one of the hardest sports to play. And it was an honor that I was able to step in and help Veronica Fraley.

Speaking of sports..,let’s talk about what you’re doing with Old Spice right now.

I’m partnering up with them on this little campaign. You know what I’m saying? Because I feel that there’s no one better to represent the product right now. Every woman loves men who have a fresh-smelling body. And not only that, but all men should always want to smell good—from the underarms all the way down to the…you know what I’m saying? So, we got the pits to the toes, freshness. I’m all about cleanliness as well. You know what I’m saying? I’m a friendly ghost. I got a good heart, and I want the best for people, and I feel that this stuff can be the best for people you know what I mean? So…here I am with Old Spice, trying to make it nice. I ain’t the Old Spice, I’m the new spice.

That’s the new tagline, I feel. You’re also carrying the fate of Red Lobster on your back…

You know, when it comes down to Red Lobster, it’s always been one of my favorite family restaurants. I’ve always taken my whole family to the Red Lobster, I know that they were in this chapter 11 thing, so they hooked up with me, and I gave them my name, my notoriety, and everything for a nice little campaign. Now, they’re not in chapter 11. They’re out of bankruptcy. I still love going to the cheddar bay. We had to save the biscuits. I love my lobster. I love my steak. I love my shrimp scampis.

OK, you’re a surf and turf guy. Speaking of, I have to ask: is Hottie putting the raw chicken in the microwave the one Flavor of Love moment fans most approach you about?

People come up to me about Hottie putting that chicken in the microwave for two minutes and trying to serve it to my mom’s, man. All of that stuff made great television. Man, look, we even got you talking about it. Thank you for watching, too. Man, if it wasn’t for people like you watching our show, that show wouldn’t have been number one.

Forgive me if I’m invading your privacy but where’s the love in your life, now? Would you ever go on reality television to find it again?

I find love every day. I even found a lot of love in this conversation. Love ain’t hard to find. Just be careful of the love that you receive, because it might not be real.

That being said, can you give me a Flavor of Love nickname?

In order for me to give you a nickname, I would have to date you first. Once I date you, then I’ll take all of what I gather from our date. You know what I’m saying?