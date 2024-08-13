Jordan Chiles Might Lose Her Bronze Medal, But Flavor Flav Made Her a Bronze Clock

Jordan Chiles might soon be stripped of the bronze medal she won in the floor exercise at the Paris Olympic Games after a back-and-forth regarding an inquiry about her score—and the timing of which it was filed—ensued. The case, which has taken as many twists and turns as Chiles, is proving tough to keep up with. Especially since navigating all of The Court of Arbitration for Sport’s red tape should also warrant a medal. Allow me to attempt to explain.

In short, Chiles was awarded the bronze after her coaches filed an inquiry based on difficulty. After a review, the judges boosted Chiles’ total by 0.1 which beat out Romania’s Sabrina Maneca-Voinea and Ana Bǎrbosu who originally finished third with identical scores. After Chiles’ won, the Romanian Gymnastics Federation—along with Bǎrbosu and Maneca-Voinea—challenged the Court of Arbitration for Sport to review the circumstances surrounding the decision to revise Chiles’ score, arguing that the USA Gymnastics inquiry was filed 4 seconds after the one-minute deadline and that all three athletes should be awarded a medal for placing third instead. According to guidelines, a gymnast’s coach has just one minute after the score is announced to make a verbal inquiry.

Over the weekend, the Romanian gymnasts’ inquiry was upheld, stating that the inquiry “was raised after the conclusion of the one-minute deadline…and is determined to be without effect.” Hours after the ruling, USA Gymnastics appealed it, citing time-stamped video evidence that the inquiry was raised “47 seconds after the score is posted, followed by a second statement 55 seconds after the score was originally posted.” By Monday evening, however, that appeal was denied.

This happened, and it will never disappear. Jordan Chiles will always be the *rightful* bronze medalist for the Summer 2024 women's floor finals. pic.twitter.com/kum9ZEDLb0 — ira. (@ilikesiestas) August 10, 2024

“USA Gymnastics was notified by the Court of Arbitration for Sport on Monday that their rules do not allow for an arbitral award to be reconsidered even when conclusive new evidence is presented,” the organization said in a statement.“We are deeply disappointed by the notification and will continue to pursue every possible avenue and appeal process, including to the Swiss Federal Tribunal, to ensure the just scoring, placement, and medal award for Jordan.”

The backlash against the Court of Arbitration for Sport’s decision was rightfully swift. Unfortunately, flagrant racists have also taken the opportunity to weigh in—namely, to condemn Chiles as if any of this is her doing. The Olympian has since taken a break from social media, posting on Instagram stories on Sunday: “I am taking this time and removing myself from social media for my mental health thank you.”

Meanwhile, Chiles has a likely—and loquacious—ally in none other than Flavor Flav. Last month, the rapper personally reached out to the U.S. Women’s Water Polo team after its captain, Maggie Steffens, posted a plea for support. On Steffens’ Instagram post asking for more eyes on them as we approach the Paris Olympics, Flav commented: “AYYY YOOO,,, as a girl dad and supporter of all women’s sports – imma personally sponsor you my girl,,, whatever you need. And imma sponsor the whole team.” During the games, he made good on his promise and attended countless events from water polo to gymnastics.

Then, on Monday, Flav tweeted that he had a bronze clock necklace made specifically for Chiles as a consolation.

USA gonna Fight the Powers that be,,, in the meantime between time,,,

Imma always a man of my word @ChilesJordan https://t.co/evxFPV0YEd pic.twitter.com/rz72uZeWEz — FLAVOR FLAV (@FlavorFlav) August 13, 2024

“USA gonna Fight the Powers that be,,, in the meantime between time,,, Imma always a man of my word,” he tweeted. Given Chiles isn’t currently online, she didn’t reply to the tweet. However, her mother didn’t miss it.

“Thank you. Means the world,” Gina Chiles replied . “She’s not on socials right now as you can imagine. I’ll share it with her.”

It’s unclear whether Chiles has returned the medal, but it goes without saying that I’m with Flav. The powers that be should be fought as fastidiously as Chiles fought for her medals.