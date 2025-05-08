JB Pritzker Warns Illinois to Hide Their Pets as Kristi Noem Comes to Town

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker (D) continues to be among the most vocal Trump administration critics in the Democratic Party, this time wielding comedy as his weapon of choice. On Wednesday, amid Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem’s publicity stunt of a visit to the state to baselessly claim that “governors like JB Pritzker don’t care if gangbangers, murderers, rapists and pedophiles roam free,” Pritzker turned the tables, pointing out that Noem herself poses far more of a public safety threat than immigrants.

In a statement, Pritzker warned “all pet owners in the region to make sure all of your beloved animals are under watchful protection.” In 2024, Noem’s memoir, which came as the then-South Dakota governor was clearly ambling to get on Trump’s presidential ticket and seemingly tanked her chances, Noem claimed she had no choice but to kill her puppy, Cricket, because of Cricket’s “aggressive personality” and lacking hunting skills. Noem wrote, “I hated that dog,” and described Cricket as “untrainable,” “worthless as a hunting dog,” and “dangerous to anyone she came in contact with.” She concluded, “I had to put her down,” describing in unfortunate detail how she then took Cricket to a gravel pit and… shot her. Apparently, at no point in the editing process did anyone raise to Noem how psychotic she sounded to the average American reader.