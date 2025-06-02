‘Little Women’ Star Carrying Little Woman (or Man) of Her Own!

Lady Bird?! More like Baby Girl…or Baby Boy. We actually don’t know yet… but what we do know is that Saoirse Ronan is expecting her first child with husband Jack Lowden! Wonderful! Congrats to all! The actor, who is as famous for her credits—Lady Bird! Brooklyn! Little Women! The Lovely Bones!—as she is for teaching Americans how to pronounce her name was recently photographed by the Daily Mail strolling around London looking, well, very pregnant. People confirmed the pregnancy on Sunday after Ronan attended the Louis Vuitton Cruise 2026 show on May 22, wearing a black slip dress that, again, revealed a noticeable baby bump.

Ronan and Lowden married in a small civil ceremony in Edinburgh in July 2024, which the Irish Independent called “low key.” To be Greta Gerwig’s muse, marry your British actor boyfriend in a “low-key” ceremony with a select few friends present, and look stunning in a slinky black dress while noticeably pregnant? God has her favorites…