‘Little Women’ Star Carrying Little Woman (or Man) of Her Own!

This is a blog in which Saoirse Ronan's pregnancy makes me slightly spiral about the state of women's digital media.

By Kady Ruth Ashcraft  |  June 2, 2025 | 2:05pm
Photo: Getty Images CelebritiesEntertainmentMisc. Goss
‘Little Women’ Star Carrying Little Woman (or Man) of Her Own!

Lady Bird?! More like Baby Girl…or Baby Boy. We actually don’t know yet… but what we do know is that Saoirse Ronan is expecting her first child with husband Jack Lowden! Wonderful! Congrats to all! The actor, who is as famous for her credits—Lady Bird! Brooklyn! Little Women! The Lovely Bones!—as she is for teaching Americans how to pronounce her name was recently photographed by the Daily Mail strolling around London looking, well, very pregnant. People confirmed the pregnancy on Sunday after Ronan attended the Louis Vuitton Cruise 2026 show on May 22, wearing a black slip dress that, again, revealed a noticeable baby bump. 

Ronan and Lowden married in a small civil ceremony in Edinburgh in July 2024, which the Irish Independent called “low key.” To be Greta Gerwig’s muse, marry your British actor boyfriend in a “low-key” ceremony with a select few friends present, and look stunning in a slinky black dress while noticeably pregnant? God has her favorites…

But I must disrupt this moment of congratulatory bliss to air a grievance I have with the way celebrity pregnancies are announced these days. A number of publications (including us, obviously) have picked up this news item, as outlets are wont to do when someone notable is expecting. New York Magazine’s The Cut went with the bare bones: “Saoirse Ronan Is Pregnant.” Vogue elaborated a bit more with “Saoirse Ronan Is Pregnant With Her First Child.” InStyle used the same headline.

All these headlines are to the point and inarguably true, and I bet these blogs are doing numbers on the SEO rankings. Mazel. I also understand that commenting on women’s bodies, including speculating on their pregnancies, can be tacky and fraught, and ought to be navigated with care. But when I read the sparse headline, “Saoirse Ronan Is Pregnant,” I panic. Am I a government census taker? Do I need to log this in a database somewhere? It all feels very dystopian—like I must know this information, but not show any emotion in regards to it. Inserting celebrity pregnancy intel into my brain folds completeFamous woman having baby dot gov. Now to decided which made-to-order chain salad slop buffet will I order my lunch from?

There ought to be a little middle ground, right? There are ways to write about pregnant celebrities respectfully without acting like we’re charting Hollywood fertility stats for AI to decipher. We can have a little fun with these announcements, no? Give us a pun! An exclamation mark! Something’s cookin’ in Brooklyn star’s oven! IDK, just a thought! Anyways, congrats to Saoirse and all the famous people who are pregnant. Apologies that this huge life event has to be written about in the current state of SEO-dominated, VC-depleted digital media.

Like what you just read? You’ve got great taste. Subscribe to Jezebel, and for $5 a month or $50 a year, you’ll get access to a bunch of subscriber benefits, including getting to read the next article (and all the ones after that) ad-free. Plus, you’ll be supporting independent journalism—which, can you even imagine not supporting independent journalism in times like these? Yikes.

 
Join the discussion...